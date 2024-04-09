Author Barry I. Gold to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many years, our guest has been a vocal advocate surrounding the opiate crisis. He also embraces the challenges of being the boomer-aged father of a fifteen-year-old son. Currently, our guest will tackle the issues surrounding the growing usage of marijuana. This is the story of Barry I. Gold.

Barry I. Gold is a retired scientist who studied pharmacology and is passionate regarding the opiate addiction crisis. He now offers his perspective on the growing usage of cannabis (marijuana), with a book proposal titled Hemp, Rope, and Smoke. In addition, he is also the author of two books, We’re Overdosed and the upcoming book Boomer Dad: A Lifetime of Endurance, Resilience, and Disconnection, to be released later in 2024.

Most unique is how Barry took an interest in the opiate crisis. “I had a first cousin who was killed in a drug raid,” recalls Barry. “We were not close, but it left a lasting impression on our family. I was never an addict. However, I began to think about the addicted population as a public health issue.”

“The problem is that we never hear about drug addiction on the news unless it’s a large shipment coming from Latin America,” concerns Barry. He has written a book titled We’re Overdosed, which explains the issues and research surrounding opiates.

“I start the book We’re Overdosed, by discussing the history of opium and where it came from,” explains Barry. “This includes how heroin was invented.”

“I am trying to advance opiate education,” adds Barry. “I don’t give an anti-opiate message, as much as I encourage others to learn about this, so they can know the next time they come in contact with it.”

While Barry has made the painstaking effort to educate others about opiates, he also embraces the challenges of fatherhood at an advanced age, as he is a baby boomer.

“I am the single parent of a fifteen-year-old in addition to two older children, 49 and 47, from a previous marriage,” explains Barry. “I am in the process of writing a book titled Boomer Dad: A Lifetime of Endurance, Resilience, and Disconnection.” Targeted to men and women who are baby boomers, it’s a memoir which highlights Barry’s life, past and present, including his two divorces, his children, and his global career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Being the father of a fifteen-year-old son, while having its joys, also has its concerns. Barry cites that 14% of high school freshmen, of which most are the ages between fourteen and fifteen, have already sampled marijuana.

To address the growing usage of marijuana, Barry is in the process of writing a book titled Hemp, Rope, and Smoke. This book offers chapters addressing several key issues, including the two main chemicals in marijuana, CBD and THC, Cannabis Use Disorder, his own personal experience of dizziness when he once tried an edible, and how the legal issues surrounding marijuana can and should be be resolved.

“The scientist in me is being skeptical,” mentions Barry. “I see the pros as well as the cons.” While Barry feels that occasional use is harmless and may have benefits which could be proven in the future, chronic use can lead to Cannabis Use Disorder. It resembles addiction, although the chemicals found in marijuana, according to research, isn’t chemically addictive, unlike opioids.

One of the other key concerns is the legal ramifications. In New Jersey, where Barry resides, both recreational and medicinal marijuana recently was legalized. However, he cites a hypothetical and conflicting situation where if he were to purchase recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania, he would be committing a federal offense. Barry expresses that the federal and state laws need to be in sync with each other.

“Much like opioid addiction, growing marijuana usage is a public health issue,” concludes Barry. “Don’t politicize it!”

