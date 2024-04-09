European Humanities University in Vilnius announces call for abstracts for Gender Studies International Conference 2024

The European Humanities University (EHU) has announced a call for abstracts for the ‘Gender Studies International Conference 2024: Studying Gender, Family and Love during the Crises’, supported by the European Union. The conference will take place on 24 May at the EHU premises in Vilnius, Lithuania, and online.

EHU invites researchers at all career stages from a wide range of disciplines, as well as practitioners, activists and students of any nationality engaged in work related to gender issues to discuss the transformations of gender dynamics and their multiple intersections in difficult times and to present their research findings.

The conference seeks to answer the questions:

How do gender stereotypes and agencies transform during crises?

What are the implications of gendered leadership for resilience and recovery in crisis-affected areas?

What are the interconnections between romantic ties and life choices, practices of political solidarity, and identities?

How do crises influence gender-based power dynamics and systems of oppression?

How are sexual imaginaries and practices affected by war, populism, and violence?

The deadline for applications is 26 April. Please submit your abstract using this submission form. The working language is English. Several travel grants will also be available for scholars at risk, PhD students and independent researchers.

EHU is a university for promoting civil society development through Humanities and Liberal Arts for students from Belarus and the region by bringing them together and offering international experience in quality study. The EHU Multi Donor Trust Fund was established in the framework of the EU-funded project ‘EU4Belarus: Support to the European Humanities University’, implemented by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania.

