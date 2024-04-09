Welcome to the EU4Youth Stakeholder Hub! Sign up now for latest opportunities and youth engagement

Are you interested to receive the latest news and information about upcoming opportunities in the field of youth engagement in the Eastern Partnership, new and ongoing actions, and activities under the EU4Youth programme, relevant policy updates, case studies and best practices?

Then sign up now to the new EU4Youth Stakeholder hub, a regular newsletter featuring the inside track on all that is new in the field of youth engagement in the region.

The first edition of the revamped EU4Youth newsletter, released this month, features – among others – information about an upcoming training opportunity for educators, new EU4Youth grant projects in Armenia and Moldova, the new cycle of EU4Youth Alumni initiatives, and a fellowship programme for young professionals.

If you want to be part of the EU4Youth community, to engage with the latest opportunities and contribute to the network, sign up now for regular updates, and share with all your partners who might be interested.

EU4Youth Stakeholder Hub first edition

