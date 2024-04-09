Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,567 in the last 365 days.

EU backs the renewal of trade measures with Ukraine

On 8 April, EU member states’ representatives (Coreper) confirmed the provisional deal reached earlier on the same day between the Council presidency and the European Parliament representatives to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until 5 June 2025. The regulation will apply from 6 June 2024.

At the same time, the EU has decided to reinforce the protection of sensitive agricultural products by beefing up safeguards already included in the currently applicable autonomous trade measures. A new automatic safeguard will also be added for certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey.

“This renewal reaffirms the EU’s unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

The autonomous trade measures (ATMs) will allow Ukraine to continue generating its own income from trade flows with the EU. “Coupled with the EU’s extensive military, financial and humanitarian support, this will help Ukraine with its long-term recovery as well as its gradual integration into the EU internal market,” says the Council.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU backs the renewal of trade measures with Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more