EU backs the renewal of trade measures with Ukraine

On 8 April, EU member states’ representatives (Coreper) confirmed the provisional deal reached earlier on the same day between the Council presidency and the European Parliament representatives to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until 5 June 2025. The regulation will apply from 6 June 2024.

At the same time, the EU has decided to reinforce the protection of sensitive agricultural products by beefing up safeguards already included in the currently applicable autonomous trade measures. A new automatic safeguard will also be added for certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey.

“This renewal reaffirms the EU’s unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

The autonomous trade measures (ATMs) will allow Ukraine to continue generating its own income from trade flows with the EU. “Coupled with the EU’s extensive military, financial and humanitarian support, this will help Ukraine with its long-term recovery as well as its gradual integration into the EU internal market,” says the Council.

Find out more

Press release