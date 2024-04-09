Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2030
Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Size was USD 55.86 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 74.91 million by 2030, a CAGR of 3.24%
The Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Size was estimated at USD 55.86 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 74.91 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) is a chemical compound primarily used as an epoxy curing agent and in various applications across industries. It is derived from succinic anhydride and dodecene, hence the name. DDSA possesses properties such as high reactivity, low viscosity, and excellent thermal stability, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.
North America Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market is estimated at US$ 21.17 million in 2023, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 17.08 million by 2030. The proportion of the North America is 37.9% in 2023, while Europe percentage is 25.00%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach 24.78% in 2030, trailing a CAGR of 3.11 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets with CAGR is 3.72% and expected value is USD 21.97 in 2030.
The global major manufacturers of Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) include Milliken Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LCY Group, Sincere Chemical, DIXIE CHEMICAL COMPANY, Polysciences Inc, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 41.1% market share of Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) in 2023.
Key Features:
The research report on the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market includes several key features to provide comprehensive insights and facilitate decision-making for stakeholders.
Executive Summary: The report provides overview of the key findings, market trends, and major insights of the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market.
Market Overview: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market, including its definition, historical development, and current market size. It covers market segmentation by Type (e.g., Phosphorus Nitrogen Intumescent Flame Retardant, Intumescent Graphite Flame Retardant), region, and application, highlighting the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities within each segment.
Market Dynamics: The report analyses the market dynamics driving the growth and development of the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market. The report includes an assessment of government policies and regulations, technological advancements, consumer trends and preferences, infrastructure development, and industry collaborations. This analysis helps stakeholders understand the factors influencing the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market's trajectory.
Competitive Landscape: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape within the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market. It includes profiles of major market players, their market share, strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments.
Market Segmentation and Forecast: The report segment the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market based on various parameters, such as by Type, region, and by Application. It provides market size and growth forecasts for each segment, supported by quantitative data and analysis. This helps stakeholders identify growth opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
Technological Trends: The report should highlight the key technological trends shaping the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market, such as advancements in Type One technology and emerging substitutes. It analyses the impact of these trends on market growth, adoption rates, and consumer preferences.
Market Challenges and Opportunities: The report identify and analyses the major challenges faced by the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market, such as technical bottleneck, cost limitations, and high entry barrier. It also highlights the opportunities for market growth, such as government incentives, emerging markets, and collaborations between stakeholders.
Regulatory and Policy Analysis: The report should assess the regulatory and policy landscape for Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA), including government incentives, emission standards, and infrastructure development plans. It should analyse the impact of these policies on market growth and provide insights into future regulatory developments.
Recommendations and Conclusion: The report conclude with actionable recommendations for stakeholders, such as Application One Consumer, policymakers, investors, and infrastructure providers. These recommendations should be based on the research findings and address key challenges and opportunities within the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market.
Supporting Data and Appendices: The report include supporting data, charts, and graphs to substantiate the analysis and findings. It also includes appendices with additional detailed information, such as data sources, survey questionnaires, and detailed market forecasts.
Market Segmentation
Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2019-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value.
Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2019-2030.
Segment by Type
➡️Content 98%
➡️Content >98%
Segment by Application
➡️Resin Curing Agent
➡️Lubricating Oil Corrosion Inhibitor
➡️Others
By Company
➡️Vertellus
➡️Milliken Chemical
➡️Chevron Phillips Chemical
➡️Evonik Industries AG
➡️Exxon Mobil Corporation
➡️LCY Group
➡️Others
Production by Region
➡️North America
➡️Europe
➡️Asia-Pacific
➡️Latin America
➡️Middle East & Africa
Consumption by Region
➡️North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
➡️Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
➡️Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
➡️The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
➡️South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
