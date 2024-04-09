IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market to Register a Strong Growth Rate of 32.5% By 2032 | Broadcom, IBM, Oracle

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market, by Component (Solution, Service), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Visual Analytics, Root Cause Analytics, Behavior Analytics, Others), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government, Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"

The it operation analytics (itoa) market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $191.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2032.

There has been a rapid rise in the demand for ITOA tools that identify security gaps in network infrastructure as well as web & mobile applications and help reduce risks. Organizations are deploying high-end ITOA solutions to analyze the huge chunks of IT operational data to extract valuable insights with the shift of technologies from on-premises to cloud and the demand for the sustenance of market positions. The ITOA industry is capitalizing on the emergence of PaaS DevOps, which has proven to be a valuable delivery model for IT helpdesks and infrastructure monitoring. This model has effectively integrated log management, website monitoring, server monitoring, and cloud management across intricate, large-scale, and hybrid environments.

In addition, the growth of the ITOA market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the growing complexity of IT infrastructures, and the demand for proactive IT monitoring and management. Furthermore, advancements in AI and machine learning technologies have played a significant role in expanding the ITOA market, facilitating more sophisticated data analysis and predictive capabilities. Furthermore, the emergence of IoT applications is anticipated to create market opportunity for the IT operation analytics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Oracle

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Broadcom

Microsoft

Hitachi, Ltd.

Micro Focus

BMC Software, Inc.

SAP SE and Many More

Region wise, North America attained the highest IT operation analytics market share in 2022. This is due to the increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructures are also fueling the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing across the region provides opportunities for vendors to provide ITOA solutions.

The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation efforts of many businesses. As organizations rapidly adopted remote work arrangements, online services, and digital platforms, the complexity and volume of IT infrastructure grew significantly. This created a greater need for advanced analytics tools to monitor, manage, and optimize these complex IT environments effectively.

Further, ITOA solutions had played an important role in improving business continuity and resilience by providing visibility into IT performance and identifying inefficiencies for cost optimization. In addition, the increased demand for cloud-based services during the pandemic prompted IT operation analytics providers to expand their cloud-based offerings. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the IT operation analytics market size.

