Why the Slowdown of Kryder’s Law Spells Urgency for Sustainable Archival Storage

Kryder’s Law, named after Mark Kryder – the former SVP of research at Seagate Technology – is an observation comparable to Moore’s Law but specifically related to the area of magnetic disk storage. It posits that the density of information stored on magnetic disks is increasing exponentially, doubling approximately every 18 months.

Kryder’s Law, much like Moore’s Law, has faced challenges that suggest a slowing in its pace. The exponential increase in storage density that Kryder’s Law predicts has been confronted with significant physical and technical limitations as the miniaturization of magnetic storage components approaches atomic scales. These limitations have made it increasingly difficult to maintain the historical rate of doubling storage capacity approximately every 18 months.

An Economic Tipping Point

As traditional hard disk drive (HDD) storage solutions approach physical and technological limits, the industry faces an economic tipping point that casts doubt on the sustainability of HDD for archival storage. The slowdown in making storage denser, due to hurdles like the superparamagnetic limit, means we will need expensive new technology advancements to keep pace with data storage requirements, driving hard drive costs up. This situation is made all that much worse by exponential data growth, which demands more efficient and economical storage solutions. Although alternatives like solid-state drives (SSDs) and cloud storage offer some relief, their cost and practicality for long-term archival storage remain concerns.

A potential alternative is magnetic tape. Tape’s economic advantage lies in its lower cost per gigabyte compared to HDDs and SSDs, coupled with lower energy requirements, as tapes do not need power when not in use. However, tape storage also has its limitations. Access times for tape are significantly slower than for disk-based or solid-state storage systems, as the tape must be physically wound to the correct position before data can be read or written. This constraint makes it much less suitable for applications needing fast data access. Also, tape depends on physical movement, meaning it can experience wear and tear (literally) over time. This deterioration means that data may need to be transferred on a regular basis to avoid failures and help ensure data protection/availability when required. Tape libraries also need specialized technology for reading/writing, which can add additional operational complexities and costs.

Optical Disc: Sustainable, High-Capacity, and Long-Lasting

Optical disc technology is emerging as an ideal choice for archival storage, overcoming the limitations of traditional HDDs and tapes, and catering to the urgent need for storage solutions that are sustainable, deliver high density and large capacities, and are built to last. This advanced optical technology stands out by lasting up to a hundred years, reducing the frequency of data updates needed compared to HDDs and tapes. Its resistance to environmental factors safeguards data for the long term, which is essential for archiving purposes. Furthermore, the cost and operational benefits of optical discs are quite attractive.

They offer remarkable affordability and are poised to become even more cost-advantageous over time, presenting a viable solution for managing the extensive data demands of today’s digital landscape. Additionally, this optical disc technology significantly reduces energy consumption – consuming less idle power (i.e., power consumption of running systems doing nothing) and active power than HDD, SSD, and tape – aligning with international initiatives to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and providing a more sustainable choice for data centers aiming to diminish their environmental impact.

The zero-energy requirement for storing written data on these discs directly addresses the challenges of unsustainable power usage highlighted in current archival systems, marking optical storage as not only economically viable but also environmentally responsible for long-term data preservation.

Next steps for Unlocking the Future of Archiving: