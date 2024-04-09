Wickes secures new year-long sponsorship of Magic Radio drive time

Wickes Kitchens and Bathrooms has today announced a new partnership with Bauer Media’s Magic Radio, sponsoring The 4 ‘Til 7 Show with Tom and Kat. Brokered by The Story Lab, the new sponsorship marks the first time the home improvement retailer has partnered with Magic Radio, extending the wider Wickes and Bauer Media partnership. One of the longest-standing audio campaigns in the UK, Wickes and Bauer’s partnership spans a dozen years and has encompassed nine brands, including Absolute Radio and Hits Radio.

The new 12-month campaign with Magic Radio starts this April and will incorporate the sponsorship of Tom Price and Kat Shoob’s new drive time show, including on-air trails, credits and weekly promotions that give listeners chances to win Wickes gift cards. On-air activity will be supported by an online presence and branded social content.

In addition, the campaign will extend to Greatest Hits Radio, seeing the sponsorship of ‘Foodie Thursdays’ in Simon Mayo’s drive time show, where hosts will each week discuss a new recipe and how listeners can make it at home. To launch the campaign, one of the first Foodie Thursday segments will in fact be recorded in a Wickes Kitchen showroom.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising said: “At Bauer, we pride ourselves on our close collaborations with clients, acting as part of their teams and forming long term partnerships where we continuously learn, grow and produce increasingly creative and impactful content together. Our partnership with Wickes is the ultimate example of that – after 12 years of working together on the DIY side, it’s fantastic to see that the partnership now extends to the Wickes Kitchens and Bathrooms business, and to even more of our iconic brands. We’re delighted to see that Magic Radio and Greatest Hits Radio have also joined the Wickes campaign – Tom and Kat’s new drive time show is the perfect show to add to the fold, reaching wide-scale audiences every weekday.”

Mandy Minichiello, Head of Marketing, Wickes added: “I am thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership between Wickes Kitchens and Bathrooms and Bauer Media. This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase our inspirational ranges and service to a broad audience through the Magic Radio 4 ‘Til 7 show and Greatest Hits Radio Foodie Thursdays show, amongst others. With Bauer’s extensive reach and expertise, we are confident that this will raise awareness and drive consideration of Wickes, through engaging, innovative content.”

Kieran Olden, Account Director, The Story Lab said: “I am incredibly excited by the inception of our new Wickes Kitchens & Bathrooms partnership with Bauer Media. The multi-faceted campaign presents a brilliant vehicle for us to communicate the breadth of Wickes Kitchen & Bathroom proposition to new audiences across Bauer’s portfolio of brands whilst enabling us to align with the legacy brand Magic Radio and Greatest Hits Radio which has gone from strength to strength as a station over the past few years.”

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About Wickes:

Wickes is a digitally led, service-enabled home improvement retailer. With an extensive range of products and DIY brands, a Kitchen & Bathroom design and installation service and a loyalty scheme for local trade, Wickes is the perfect partner to help with both small and large-scale projects. With 230 stores across the UK and an extended range online, it has everything customers need, whether an amateur DIY-er or trade professional. For more information, please visit: www.wickes.co.uk