Boutique Fairs Singapore Returns with over 300 brands for the Ultimate Spring Summer Shopping Extravaganza

Boutique Fairs Singapore returns for its Spring Summer 2024 Edition Uncover an array of new brands and designers like Erika Peña Be the first to see new launches and collaborative collections like Meraki Butters and Craft Truffles Unwind at the new cafes from this edition like the PS.Cafe Pop-Up in Scarlet on L3 Support meaningful community initiatives by community organisations like Daughters Of Tomorrow

From April 26 to 28, Singapore's biggest shopping event returns to the F1 Pit Building with a selection of over 300 brands from Singapore and abroad.

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Fairs Singapore returns for its much-anticipated Spring Summer 2024 Edition, and is bursting at the seams with local creativity and international designers hailing from all over the world. From Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 at the F1 Pit Building, visitors can immerse themselves in a world of style, innovation, and socially-conscious initiatives.

The latest edition of Boutiques showcases over 300 brands and designers. Of these, visitors can look forward to discovering 80 new-to-Boutiques brands — including international brands such as Annie & Lori and Erika Peña who are making their physical Singapore-debut at Boutiques — and to be the first to shop over 200 exclusive launches from leading and emerging designers from Singapore and around the world. Plus, a bevy of new-to-Singapore brands from around the world — ranging from New York, Japan, Columbia, Denmark, and many more — will also be debuting at the fair!

For the first time ever, Boutiques will also be having a solo design exhibition by Studio Karyn Lim where selected pieces of her functional sculptures will be available for purchase. Discover a world where art and furniture collide from the work of Karyn Lim, a Singapore-based industrial designer and former recipient of the Boutiques' Young Designers Showcase Grant, whose approach to design explores craft techniques and materiality. Her exhibition will include a collection of wearable accessories,, Lightness, which comprises visually cohesive pieces woven from different materials, each imbued with the ethos of lightness. She will also be exhibiting So Plast!c, a collection crafted from recycled plastic waste, which seeks to transform the narrative of the oft-disposed material by turning it into enduring pieces for interior spaces.

Beyond shopping, Boutiques aims to create and deepen the community connections it has helped foster since its inception in 2002. At the Spring Summer 2024 Edition, Boutique Fairs Singapore continues its tradition of giving back to the community by sponsoring free spaces for charities. Organisations such as Babes, Daughters of Tomorrow, and ART:DIS will also be setting up booths, offering a range of goods and services such as handmade crafts and even henna tattooing services, while allowing visitors to learn more about their impactful work and to learn how to support them.

From local brands to international labels, uncover an array of new brands and designers at this edition of the fair. With an extraordinary blend of Latin-inspired style and bold innovation, Erika Peña's couture designs luxury resort wear which is sold in Revolve, Anthropologie, Bergdorf Goodman and available in 50 countries worldwide. Helping women to feel like an everyday goddess, the brand’s designs have been embraced by style icons such as Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian.

Complete your outfits with artisanal footwear from Annie & Lori. The brand is a pure leather sandals brand that features timeless, minimalist designs. Meticulously handcrafted by Filipino footwear artisans, its top-notch quality and ease of wear. Their pieces have developed a cult following even among well-known personalities such as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Kelsey Merritt, the first Filipino model to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

For beauty and wellness, check out The Salve Co., which is a homegrown wellness brand that takes raw ingredients harnessed from nature and puts them together into all-natural salves. Harnessing the natural healing properties of plants by using 100% pure therapeutic grade essential oils, the brand’s signature salves like Tension Relief Salve and Better Sleep Salve creates a wellness experience like no other.

Additionally, the fair has its fair share of fashion accessories like SARNSARD. SARNSARD is a Thai-woven craft based design studio. The brand concept is ‘Futuristic Craft’. They blend the wisdom craft and artistic sense in artisan with design innovation to create a difference of design objects which is a journey through all that what our mind absorbs in our daily life and expresses without limitations. To give importance to sustainable human development, they have revived a lost traditional weaving pattern called ‘Mad Weave’, a complex pattern without any challenge from artisans, and set up a local Muslim team to educate them to be an artisan model in Trang province.

Be the first to see new launches and collaborative collections of leading and emerging Singapore-based designers exclusively at the fair. The harmonious union between Meraki Butters and Craft Truffles breathes life into a new, delectable butter flavour — Summer Truffle Garlic Butter— that will undoubtedly kindle your senses. This creation intertwines the robust, earthy essence of truffles from Craft Truffles with the velvety, artisanal compound butters of Meraki Butters. Beyond the creation of an innovative product, this collaboration signifies an exciting culinary voyage that blends the best of both worlds.

Another collaboration not to be missed is between rehyphen and Decibelist to launch an exclusive collection of MusicCloth® Frame Speaker. Rehyphen pioneers in hiring seniors to weave and up-cycle discarded cassette tapes into pieces of MusicCloth®. By joining hands with Decibelist, a homegrown speaker designer company, the two brands create a uniquely conceptualised product that is designed to blend seamlessly into living spaces.

Whet Your Whistle x Cult present a HAY showcase at The Spring Summer 2024 Edition of Boutiques. Putting a new spin on the brands’ previous lounge concept at Boutiques, the showcase includes a Bar where shoppers are invited to sit back and experience iconic HAY designs alongside a drink or two. On the menu are natural wines, craft beers and non-alcoholic alternatives as well as bar snacks that can be enjoyed throughout the day. A range of furniture, lighting, and accessories from HAY will be on display, with selected items available for purchase at Boutiques.

Choisi Par, a modern vintage French homeware boutique, is working with Chazzy Berry, a young aspiring student, to exclusively launch her first digital drawn collection at the Boutique Fairs Singapore. Her collection comprises streetwear T-shirts and everyday dumpling pouches, inspired by loving and enjoying life.

Lastly, make sure to catch Blue Atelier Swimwear launch of their First Anniversary collection, a new line of a men’s swim shorts and two women swimsuits with the Aurora print. Inspired from nature and the 70s, the collection brings with it vibrant pastel colours and retro silhouettes. In a bid to champion sustainability, the collection uses recycled fabrics such as high quality Carvico Econyl, an Italian fabric made out of recycled plastic waste.

Unwind at the new cafes from this edition of the Boutique Fairs Singapore, perfect for enjoying a meal with a waterfront view. Head over to the PS.Cafe Pop-Up in Scarlet on L3 for hearty takes on delectable classics and indulgent desserts such as PS. Spagettini Bolognese and the Single Chocolate Blackout Cake. With friendly relaxed service and generous portions, this homegrown Singapore brand is an internationally recognised local favourite for legendary brunches and lazy afternoon teas.

Next, make your way to the ROSTii by MONDAYS in Rose on L2 to enter an enchanting culinary haven. With an inviting and warm ambiance, they offer a delightful all-day breakfast menu with signature Rosti that caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. Dive into their innovative creations that blend unique flavours, making every dish a gastronomical adventure.

Indulge in delectable chocolates and confections at Fossa Chocolate, handcrafted from scratch at their local workshop. Fossa Chocolate roasts, cracks and winnows its cacao beans before refining them into chocolate, which are then moulded into bars and individually packaged by hand. Through meticulous craftsmanship, they aim to bring forth a range of unique flavours for your enjoyment, like Purple Hongcha & Pickled Plum, Passionfruit Yoghurt and Hokkaido Milk Coffee.

Finally, cleanse your palate with Black Cow Vodka. Black Cow is the world’s first Pure Milk Vodka. Made from the milk of grass-grazed cows, it has an exceptionally smooth and creamy character after it undergoes a secret distilling process. Ideal for sipping neat or as the star ingredient in cocktails, Black Cow is the original vodka to champion sustainability - Zero Waste to Wonderful Taste since 2012.

Beyond shopping and dining, support meaningful community initiatives by visiting the spaces set up by community organisations and learning how you can fortify their cause. Fashion For Cancer (FFC), a fashion show modelled exclusively by cancer survivors to raise funds for cancer research and financial aid support, have collaborated with GRAYE to host a silent auction. The auction will feature three reimagined versions of their Morph Sling, where local artists Amionn, Chris Chew and Ron Cruz have reworked the Morph Sling in their own unique style - using only recycled fabrics and offcuts. All proceeds from the auction will go to FFC, supporting cancer research, treatment and patient care. The three artworks will be showcased during the fair and will be open for public bidding online on GRAYE’s website from 25 April to 28 April.

Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd (Babes) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to guiding pregnant teenagers on their journey, offering emotional support, vital information, and essential resources to enable informed decision-making during pregnancy. Their mission is to empower pregnant teens and their families, and fostering awareness to prevent unplanned pregnancies. Support their cause by purchasing candles and henna artwork at the fair to continue raising awareness amongst teens to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Daughters Of Tomorrow (DOT) facilitates livelihood opportunities for lower-income women towards gainful employment and enables social mobility for their families. DOT will be featuring their first publication, Dreams Of Our Daughters. It is a compendium of stories of the DOT women they serve. Intended as a tool for advocacy and raising awareness, the book will educate the reader about the effects of the current laws and the difficulties experienced when trying to move the social mobility needle in Singapore. Also, look out for the art and crafts which include, one of a kind jewellery dishes, personalised Chinese calligraphy on light boxes and etc at their booth. All proceeds will go back in supporting DOT women in their back-to-work journey.

art:DIS Studio is a leading non-profit organisation (NPO) dedicated to creating learning & livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the arts. At the fair, the NPO will be showcasing a wealth of artistic expressions by PwDs through artwork merchandise, customised prints and ceramic wares. The proceeds from these sales will support the establishment of more pathways in the arts for PwDs to express themselves, gain confidence and be part of the community.

JOURNEY represents the creative talents of people with intellectual disabilities by supporting some 70 artists who will earn an income from the sale of their art, and gain access to opportunities for collaborations that showcase their talent and tenacity. They will be selling their Dare to Dream Collection where the artists push the boundaries of creativity and draw inspiration from the elements of the world.

Make sure to head down to the Boutique Fairs Singapore for a good time at this year’s fair! Visit Boutique Fairs Singapore website, Instagram and Facebook for more information about the highlights and brands at the fair.