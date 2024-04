Ammonia Pricing Report, Trend, Chart, Historical Prices , News 2024, Demand and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐€๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’: ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐, ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š," delivers a comprehensive analysis of ammonia prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐€๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘:

โ€ข ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ: 760 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š: 500 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž: 650 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting ammonia price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐€๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐- ๐๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘:

The ammonia market is impelled by several key drivers that influence its supply, demand, and pricing dynamics. Primarily, the cost of natural gas, a critical feedstock for ammonia production, impacts production costs and market prices. Geopolitical factors and regulatory policies, particularly in major producing nations like China, can lead to fluctuations in supply through export curtailments, affecting international trade flows and regional market dynamics. Furthermore, in the agricultural sector, the demand for ammonia-based fertilizers is driven by seasonal planting cycles and crop yield optimization needs. Besides this, logistical challenges, such as transportation bottlenecks and infrastructure limitations, can cause short-term supply disruptions and price volatility.

The global ammonia market size reached ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ” ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘. ๐๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ’% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. In December 2023, in North America, an upsurge in natural gas prices impacted ammonia production costs, creating upward price pressure. This was further worsened by robust domestic demand, particularly in anticipation of the winter planting season, and a tight supply within the regional market. Additionally, restrictions on fertilizer exports by China led to increased activity in the North American market by international individuals. However, a surplus in material availability towards December 2023 led to a price decline, influenced by delayed exports due to logistical restricted access at the Panama Canal and a surge in port inventories. Similarly, in regions like South America and Europe, factors, such as drought conditions due to the logistical challenges and a shift in trade routes on account of geopolitical tensions contributed to the volatility in the market.

Moreover, the APAC region, particularly China, saw substantial price volatility, initially driven by robust domestic and international demand, particularly from India, for the fertilizer market. Furthermore, the European and MEA regions also faced challenges, with production halts, adverse weather conditions, and shifts in trade routes due to geopolitical unrest. These factors collectively highlight the multifaceted influences on ammonia pricing, ranging from raw material costs and regulatory policies to logistical and environmental challenges, underscoring the volatility and complexity of the global ammonia market in the last quarter of 2023.

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

โ€ข Ammonia Prices

โ€ข Ammonia Price Trend

โ€ข Ammonia Demand & Supply

โ€ข Ammonia Market Analysis

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Type

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Application

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

โ€ข Ammonia Price Analysis

โ€ข Ammonia Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

โ€ข Ammonia News and Recent developments

โ€ข Global Event Analysis

โ€ข List of Key Players

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

โ€ข ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

โ€ข ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

โ€ข ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: United States and Canada

โ€ข ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž, ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐š๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐จ๐›๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ.

