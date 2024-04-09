Ammonia Pricing Report, Trend, Chart, Historical Prices , News 2024, Demand and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚," delivers a comprehensive analysis of ammonia prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

• 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: 760 USD/MT

• 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚: 500 USD/MT

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: 650 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting ammonia price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ammonia-pricing-report/requestsample

𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝- 𝐐𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

The ammonia market is impelled by several key drivers that influence its supply, demand, and pricing dynamics. Primarily, the cost of natural gas, a critical feedstock for ammonia production, impacts production costs and market prices. Geopolitical factors and regulatory policies, particularly in major producing nations like China, can lead to fluctuations in supply through export curtailments, affecting international trade flows and regional market dynamics. Furthermore, in the agricultural sector, the demand for ammonia-based fertilizers is driven by seasonal planting cycles and crop yield optimization needs. Besides this, logistical challenges, such as transportation bottlenecks and infrastructure limitations, can cause short-term supply disruptions and price volatility.

The global ammonia market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟗.𝟔 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. 𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐𝟎.𝟏 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. In December 2023, in North America, an upsurge in natural gas prices impacted ammonia production costs, creating upward price pressure. This was further worsened by robust domestic demand, particularly in anticipation of the winter planting season, and a tight supply within the regional market. Additionally, restrictions on fertilizer exports by China led to increased activity in the North American market by international individuals. However, a surplus in material availability towards December 2023 led to a price decline, influenced by delayed exports due to logistical restricted access at the Panama Canal and a surge in port inventories. Similarly, in regions like South America and Europe, factors, such as drought conditions due to the logistical challenges and a shift in trade routes on account of geopolitical tensions contributed to the volatility in the market.

Moreover, the APAC region, particularly China, saw substantial price volatility, initially driven by robust domestic and international demand, particularly from India, for the fertilizer market. Furthermore, the European and MEA regions also faced challenges, with production halts, adverse weather conditions, and shifts in trade routes due to geopolitical unrest. These factors collectively highlight the multifaceted influences on ammonia pricing, ranging from raw material costs and regulatory policies to logistical and environmental challenges, underscoring the volatility and complexity of the global ammonia market in the last quarter of 2023.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ammonia-pricing-report

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 - Annual Subscription

• 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 - Annual Subscription

• 𝐁𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 - Annual Subscription

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Ammonia Prices

• Ammonia Price Trend

• Ammonia Demand & Supply

• Ammonia Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Ammonia Price Analysis

• Ammonia Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Ammonia News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: United States and Canada

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

• Ethylene Oxide Pricing Report 2024

• Caustic Soda Pricing Report 2024

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.