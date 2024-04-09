Submit Release
OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg to visit Serbia

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 9 April 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Serbia on 10 April.

During his visit, Chair-in-Office Borg will meet with President Aleksandar Vučić, Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Defence and Prime Minister designate Miloš Vučević.

In addition to meeting high-level officials, Minister Borg is expected to pay a visit to the OSCE Mission to Serbia, where he will meet with Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia, Jan Braathu as well as staff members of the Mission.

The agenda of Minister Borg also features a roundtable discussion with media and journalists’ associations. Additionally, the Chair-in-Office will meet with various youth groups and young beneficiaries of Mission-supported initiatives, including Environmental Law Clinic alumnae at the University of Belgrade Law Faculty.  His programme will conclude with a visit to a Mission-supported drop-in shelter for children from the Roma community, managed by the Center for Youth Integration.

Chair-in-Office Borg will give a Joint Press Conference with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić at the Foreign Ministry in Belgrade at 1150 hrs.

Contacts:

Thomas Attard
CiO Spokesperson
+43 660 1202877
thomas.attard.1@gov.mt

Ivana Milatovic
OSCE Mission in Serbia
National Political and Press Affairs Officer
+381 11 3606151
ivana.milatovic@osce.org

MFA point of contact for the press conference:

Dijana Vukomanovic
Press Service
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia
+381 65 217 1513
dijana.vukomanovic@mfa.rs

