Competitive Landscape Analysis: Automotive Endpoint Authentication Industry Overview 2023-2032

Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An endpoint authentication mechanism is used to verify/track the identity of external devices connected to a network, thereby ensuring the connectivity of only authorized endpoint devices. An endpoint authentication is of vital importance for networks that have flurry of remote users. The mechanism is also implemented via an endpoint authentication system, which not only verifies users but also monitors incoming connections of endpoint devices. At present, cars are equipped with connectivity options such as Bluetooth and WIFI, thus rendering them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hence, it has become essential to invest in a security system, which can prevent malfunction and unauthorized access. This can be attained by installation of an endpoint authentication system that prevents cyberattack and unauthorized access to the vehicle or its peripheral.

Increase in cyberattacks intrusion and the ever increasing demand for security drive the global automotive endpoint authentication market. In addition, growth in regulations for vehicle security and extra benefits given by the insurance companies for cars fitted with endpoint security boost the market growth. However, high price and potential failure of the components of the product restrain the market growth.

The global automotive endpoint authentication market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle, peripheral connectivity, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into wearable, smartphone app, and biometric vehicle access. On the basis of vehicle, it is categorized into electric vehicle and PC. By peripheral connectivity, it is divided into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile phone networks. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global automotive endpoint authentication system market.

The report outlines current and future trends to assess overall market attractiveness.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 20172023 is provided to showcase the financial potential of the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Hitachi Ltd.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Incorporated

Fitbit Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HID Global Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Voxx International Corporation

