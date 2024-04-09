Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC Lebogang Maile hand over houses to beneficiaries in Ekurhuleni, 9 Apr

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, will tomorrow Tuesday, 09 April 2024,  handover 45 government subsidised houses in Bluegum View and proceed to Helderwyk to handover 48 houses in Ext 8 to deserving beneficiaries in the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.
 
The issuance of title deeds and newly-built homes is in line with Government’s plans to fast track the process of providing decent accommodation for the citizens of the province and to restore the dignity of home owners by providing security of tenure. 
 
The Minister and MEC will also issue title deeds to Tsakane township residents as a guarantee to landownership to deserving beneficiaries.
 
Both the Minister and MEC will be accompanied by senior officials of the Departments. 
 
Details of the event:
 
Date:   Tuesday, 09 April 2024
Time:   09h00 
Venue: Bluegum View, next to Bluegum View Supermarket. 
Venue: Main Event - Helderwyk Ext. 8. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. 
 
Members of the media are hereby invited to attend and report. For RSVP’s and directions, contact Sithembiso Mkhize on 079 494 8094 or via email: Sithembiso.mkhize@gauteng.gov.za 
 
Contact:
 
Castro Ngobese, Spokesperson for MEC for Human Settlement and Infrastructure on Development 
Mobile: 060 997 7790
Email: castro.ngobese@gauteng.gov.za or

OR

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota,Spokeperson for Human Settlements Minister 
Mobile: 0647548426
Email: Hlengiwe.nhlabathi@dhs.gov.za

