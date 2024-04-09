Minister Senzo Mchunu conducts oversight inspections of Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and Klipdrift Package Plant in Hammanskraal, 10 Apr

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, joined by the City of Tshwane Mayor, Cllr Cilliers Brink, will conduct oversight project inspections of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and Klipdrift Package Plant in Hammanskraal on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.

The project oversight inspections come as the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its entity, Magalies Water, and the City of Tshwane are working collaboratively to effectively address the long-standing water challenges that are affecting most parts of Hammanskraal, located in the northern part of Gauteng.

The Hammanskraal community under the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality has experienced continuous water supply challenges despite the upgrade of the Temba Water Treatment Plant, to a capacity of 120 megalitres a day (ML/d).

The supply challenges are caused by difficulties at Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to meet the desirable final effluent quality for discharge to the Apies River, which in turn, flows into the Leeukraal Dam. The Wastewater Treatment Works is situated upstream of Hammanskraal and has affected the Leeukraal Dam, where the Temba Water Treatment Works abstracts water for treatment and distribution to residents as potable drinking water.

To address water supply and quality challenges in the area, work is being carried out to refurbish the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to enable its performance at optimum capacity, as well as upgrading the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works from 42 to 92 mega litres per day.

Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo, Judith Tshabalala, Magalies Water's Executive and Board members, as well as senior officials from the City of Tshwane and the Department will also be part of the delegation conducting the oversight project inceptions and community engagement on the day.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Project Site 01 (Media Doorstoop)

Time: 09:30

Venue: Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works

Project Site 02 (Media Doorstoop)

Time: 10:30

Venue: Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant

Community Engagement

Time: 13:00

Venue: Mandela Hall, Temba, Hammanskraal

For confirmations, please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859S / masekoL2@dws.gov.za or Tshigofatso Mashile on 082 723 6030/ MashileT3@dws.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085

Sipho Stuurman, City of Tshwane Mayoral Spokesperson

Cell: 076 965 4880

David Magae, Magalies Water Spokesperson

Cell: 082 761 3456