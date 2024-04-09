Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,651 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences on Mozambique boating disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique following a disaster at sea in which nearly 100 people have perished.

At least 97 people reportedly died, and a small number of people were rescued in the incident which took place near Lunga in Nampula Province on Sunday, 07 April 2024.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to President Filipe Nyusi and the government and people of Mozambique and especially families who have lost relatives.

President Ramaphosa said: “As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing persons.

“We also pray for a speedy recovery for survivors of this incident.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences on Mozambique boating disaster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more