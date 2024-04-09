Submit Release
Western Cape Education on schools remaining closed in Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts on Tuesday

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. 

The second day of closure will only be applicable to the 281 schools in the Cape Winelands Education District, and the 84 schools in the Overberg Education District.

Schools in the Helderberg area of Metro East Education District, will open on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. 

The Western Cape Education Department will formally communicate the decision to schools shortly.

There may be schools outside of these districts that request closure due to severe infrastructure damage or inaccessibility. This will be considered by the Department on a case-by-case basis through the normal procedures for requesting school closure. Schools with the necessary permission to close will communicate directly with parents. 

Updated weather predictions from the South African Weather Service have indicated a continued risk in the Cape Winelands and Overberg areas, so out of an abundance of caution, we have extended the closure to a second day for these two districts only.

Today’s closure affected 406 schools, and nearly 270 000 learners. Our learner transport routes in these areas were also not operational, affecting 392 routes that ordinarily transport over 20 000 learners to school each day.

We have already received reports of damage at 132 schools, ranging from minor to serious. The total is likely to rise when staff return to school properties in the coming days.

Our contractors were already on site at some of the schools as early as Sunday afternoon, to prevent further damage from wind and rain. 

We thank all of our officials, principals, teachers and parents for their speedy response to the decision to close selected schools, and for the support they continue to provide to our learners in the Western Cape. 

