Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on amended immigration regulations, 9 Apr

Members of the media are invited to a briefing to unpack the amended immigration regulations published on 28 March 2024.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will lead the briefing to deal with the General Visa, Critical Work Visa, Remote Work Visa, the Trusted Employer Scheme as well as the point based system.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS:

DATE : Tuesday, 09 April 2024

Time : 14:00

Venue : Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media enquiries:

Thabo Mokgola (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs)

Cell: 060 962 4982