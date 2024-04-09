Deputy President Paul Mashatile convenes Thought Leadership Dialogue to strengthen local government, 17 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, with the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), in partnership with the National Business Initiative (NBI), will convene a Thought Leadership Dialogue to strengthen local government, as a convergence point of service delivery. The theme for the strategic dialogue is: “Co-creating a Functional and Effective Society: Public and Private Sectors Collaborating to Strengthen Local Government.”

The dialogue will be led by Deputy President Mashatile and CoGTA Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, and Deputy Minister Parks Tau.

The dialogue will also see prominent government leaders across the three spheres of government, business leaders, non-governmental organisations, state institutions and international organisations come together to build a best practice forum, that will guide the public-private partnership model for a successful running of local government.

This engagement is an important step in the direction of realising a strategic partnership framework for the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM).

The Deputy President is tasked to assist the President in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns.

In this regard, the desired output of the dialogue is a collective implementation plan anchored on the DDM.

It is within this context that a call for partnerships and collaborations is pursued, to harness all society’s efforts through the cooperation between the National Department of Cooperative Governance (DCOG) and the National Business Initiative (NBI).

The dialogue will reflect on the achievements of the last 30 years of freedom and democracy as well as build on the good work going forward towards the seventh administration.

Details of the dialogue are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Time: 08:30-13:00

Venue: Deloitte Offices,5 Magwa, Crescent, Waterfall City Waterfall, JNB

Media wishing to RSVP for the Dialogue must please send their confirmations to Legadima Leso of CoGTA on 066 479 9904 or Bongani Majola of Presidency on 082 339 1993.

