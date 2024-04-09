Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,646 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED: City project closes Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Ave (starting April 8)

PHOENIX – Updated Monday, April 8) A city of Phoenix waterline project has closed both Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 51st Avenue. The off-ramps are scheduled to be closed until August.

The city has scheduled the following restrictions at the Loop 101 interchange with 51st Avenue:

  • East- and westbound Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Avenue closed.  
  • The east- and westbound Loop 101 frontage roads will be narrowed or closed at times in areas near 51st Avenue. 51st Avenue also will be narrowed in either direction near Loop 101. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. 
  • Detour: Freeway drivers can consider exiting Loop 101 at 59th Avenue and traveling south before turning east on Union Hills Drive to reach 51st Avenue. 

The city of Phoenix and ADOT will share updated project information as the waterline work near Loop 101 and 51st Avenue takes place. Please drive carefully, follow reduced speed limits and stay alert for workers and equipment when approaching and traveling through any work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511. 

 

You just read:

UPDATED: City project closes Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Ave (starting April 8)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more