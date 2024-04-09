UPDATED: City project closes Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Ave (starting April 8)
PHOENIX – Updated Monday, April 8) A city of Phoenix waterline project has closed both Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 51st Avenue. The off-ramps are scheduled to be closed until August.
The city has scheduled the following restrictions at the Loop 101 interchange with 51st Avenue:
- East- and westbound Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Avenue closed.
- The east- and westbound Loop 101 frontage roads will be narrowed or closed at times in areas near 51st Avenue. 51st Avenue also will be narrowed in either direction near Loop 101. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Detour: Freeway drivers can consider exiting Loop 101 at 59th Avenue and traveling south before turning east on Union Hills Drive to reach 51st Avenue.
The city of Phoenix and ADOT will share updated project information as the waterline work near Loop 101 and 51st Avenue takes place. Please drive carefully, follow reduced speed limits and stay alert for workers and equipment when approaching and traveling through any work zones.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.