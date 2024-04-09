Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 10.27 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Incorporation of Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems Widespread in High-end and Mid-range Vehicles

Rockville , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As high-end and mid-range vehicles are progressively integrating advanced automotive safety and security features, the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market is calculated to be valued at US$ 3.86 billion in 2024 further increase at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.



The market is expanding at a fast pace as a consequence of the automobile industry's increased emphasis on passenger safety. Growing number of mid-range and luxury cars are being equipped with advanced automotive security and safety features. As electronic equipment becomes more and more essential in developing markets, there is an increasing need for it in automobiles, and entry-level models are gradually incorporating it.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Sales of automotive anti-pinch power window systems across the world are expected to reach US$ 3.86 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 10.27 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of automotive anti-pinch power window systems in the United States are set to reach US$ 637.2 million in 2024.

China holds close to 70% of the East Asia market share in 2024.

Demand for automotive anti-pinch power window systems in Japan will reach a value of US$ 222.5 million in 2024.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% in the next 10 years.

“Anti-pinch technology detects obstructions and alters glass movement in response to resistance. This reduces accidents and enhances security for passengers, thus driving the automotive anti-pinch power window system market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 10.27 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.03% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Aisin

Mitsuba Corp.

Inteva Products LLC

Leopold Kostal GmbH

Johnson Electric

Acsysteme

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co.

Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Rising on Increasing Investments in Technological Advancements to Enhance Passenger Safety

Prioritizing passenger safety is setting the direction of market trends in the modern automotive landscape. Major players in the market are making significant investments in cutting-edge technology such as anti-pinch power window systems to address obstruction concerns and enhance overall safety features.

Investments in the enhancement of safety features are driving market expansion. OEMs and suppliers have also played a critical role in supporting these developments. Research is continually enhancing these solutions to ensure their relevance and efficacy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the automotive anti-pinch power window system market study based on product type (automatic, manual), vehicle category (passenger, light commercial, heavy commercial), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

