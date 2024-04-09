$12.2 Billion of Stock Images Market Size, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8%

Stock Images Market

Growth of the Market is driven by increase in demand for digital media campaigns, benefits associated with paid stock images, and rise in e-commerce industry

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stock Images Market by Product Type (Nature Photography {Animals and Insects, Flowers and Plants, Landscapes, Sky and Clouds, and Others), People Photography {Sports, Wedding, Event, Fashion, Travel, Commercials, and Others}, Manmade Objects {Product Photography, Real Estate, Food, Still Life Photography, and Architecture}, and Abstract Photography): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global stock images industry generated $6.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $12.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global stock images market is driven by increase in demand for digital media campaigns, benefits associated with paid stock images, and rise in e-commerce industry. However, the availability of artistic and creative free stock images hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, high internet penetration rate among developed and developing economies and technological developments are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the stock images market during the forecast period.

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the need for paid stock image services has grown due to the era of digital marketing. Having a solid online presence has become crucial for organizations of all sizes as the digital era continues to develop. Using high-quality stock pictures to improve content and establish a more aesthetically pleasing online presence is an essential component of Internet marketing. Making a good first impression is crucial if companies want to draw in and keep consumers. To make a good first impression, including high-quality stock photos in the company's internet marketing campaigns may be helpful. Potential clients might be drawn in and kept interested content by using pertinent and eye-catching stock photos. Additionally, stock images may serve as a visual representation of any brand's culture and values while showcasing the goods and services. Hence, effective solution offerings by stock images in the new-aged marketing campaigns have contributed to the expansion of the stock images market in terms of revenue generation.



The manmade photography segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the manmade photography segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global stock images market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is a rapid increase in the usage stock images as a product and commercial photography to expand the product visibility on social media. However, the people photography segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, as use of stock images helps government and public bodies to convey their messages to the general public. Apart from that, the increasing demand for sports stock images owing to the increasing spending on promotional activities by market players will propel segmental market growth.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global stock images market revenue, owing to the emergence of innovative methods in photography. Moreover, growth in industrialization and increase in SMEs are expected to offer huge opportunities for new entrants in the Asia-Pacific stock images market during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, as the wide range of image offerings and the increase in the adoption of paid stock images, allowing the market to thrive.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Depositphotos, Inc. USA

• Adobe Inc.

• Inmagine Lab Pte., Ltd.

• Dreamstime

• Stocksy United

• Canva, Inc

• Shutterstock, Inc.

• The Associated Press

• Getty Images Holdings, Inc

• Unsplash

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global stock images market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, technological developments, investment in R&D, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

