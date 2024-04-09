EverWind Fuels Announces Completion of FEED for its 1st Phase 240,000 Tonne per Annum Green Hydrogen-to-Green Ammonia Plant

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), a leading North American developer of a green fuels hub centered in Atlantic Canada, today announced the completion of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and Front-End Loading Engineering (FEL-3) with Black & Veatch for its Phase 1 Green Hydrogen to Green Ammonia project in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia (the “Project”).



The completion of the FEED engineering, which included over 110,000 hours of engineering, marks a major milestone in the development of the Project and represents the first announced completion of FEED for a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility in North America.

The Project will use cutting-edge PEM electrolyzers, and ammonia synthesis technology from Casale S.A. to convert water from man-made Landrie Lake and energy primarily from newly-built wind farms into green hydrogen and green ammonia. The first phase of EverWind’s project is designed to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia. The Project meets the strictest global requirements for green fuels set by the European Renewable Energy Directive and has been pre-certified by CertifHy™.

The Project, which is part of EverWind's larger initiative to develop an Atlantic Canadian green fuels hub, will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the region. Deloitte has performed a socio-economic study analyzing the benefits, some of which have already been realized through development spend and work to-date.

The significant experience, learnings and expertise gained through the FEED process will directly benefit the ongoing development of future phases of the project in Nova Scotia, as well as the concurrent development of a world scale green fuels project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Point Tupper Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Project (Phase 1):

Completion of FEED and Construction Permitting: engineering works began in Q1 2022, advancing over two years to completion of FEED in March 2024. The Project’s environmental assessment approval was received in February 2023, with construction on track to begin later this year, and first production in 2026.

Newly-built, owned and operated wind farms: EverWind and its First Nations partners Membertou, Paqtnkek, and Potlotek, are developing the Windy Ridge, Kmtnuk, and Bear Lake wind farms. Two of the wind farms have received environmental approval and all three are expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Community Engagement: Community engagement work is ongoing and will continue through the life of the project. EverWind has established a Community Liaison Committee for the Project and is looking to support local communities with cultural programs, youth initiatives, health and wellness, and community development.

Local Jobs Creation: EverWind is currently in discussions with local unions and anticipates working in partnership with unions while providing significant opportunities to both apprentices and First Nations.

Quotes:

"Nova Scotia is poised to be a world leader in the production of green hydrogen. Our Government is excited for the benefits that EverWind’s project will bring which include green jobs and a clean, sustainable future for Nova Scotians. Green hydrogen leadership will help us and our global partners develop our green economies and fight climate change.”

The Honourable Tim Houston,

Premier of Nova Scotia

“EverWind, alongside its First Nations partners, is leading the way in establishing Nova Scotia as a leader in green energy. Over 100,000 of engineering hours have been invested in EverWind’s production facility, which will have generational impacts in my riding here of Cape Breton—Canso. Our government is proud to be supporting green economic developments in our rural communities.”

Mike Kelloway,

Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"Atlantic Canada is seizing its potential to become a global clean energy hub. EverWind’s leadership is contributing to Canada’s success, as we advance job-creating clean power projects, and gain market access for Canadian hydrogen in Germany and around the world.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“We’re pleased to see EverWind’s continued success following the close of Export Development Canada’s $125 million loan which is helping drive Canada's global clean energy leadership forward. With demand for hydrogen increasing around the world, Canada has the potential to be a top supplier of hydrogen on the road to net-zero. The EverWind project will create good jobs and opportunities that are both environmentally and economically sustainable and we will continue to showcase Canadian expertise that is wanted and needed around the world and here at home.”

Mary Ng,

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

“We are thrilled to be among the first globally to have completed FEED engineering for our green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility. This accomplishment is representative of the detailed and important trailblazing work that EverWind is doing to enable our project to drive down the cost of the energy transition – work that is required to secure long-term, multi-billion dollar contracts. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to develop a green fuels hub in Atlantic Canada, and we look forward to continuing our work with Black & Veatch, a world leader in engineering and construction services as we move towards construction and operations."

“We are committed to driving decarbonization globally and here in Nova Scotia. We’re confident that EverWind’s Point Tupper project will produce the greenest, most cost-competitive green hydrogen in North America.”

Trent Vichie,

CEO and Founder of EverWind

“The completion of FEED marks just the beginning of an exciting journey towards a cleaner, brighter tomorrow. As equity partners with EverWind, we support the transition to green energy and envision a future where environmental stewardship and economic prosperity go hand in hand.”

Chief Terry Paul,

Membertou First Nation

“Our involvement in this project is not just a strategic decision, but a reflection of our core values and commitments, both economic, and environmental. Potlotek First Nation stands poised alongside EverWind, ready to make history and set a new standard for sustainable energy production in North America.”

Chief Wilbert Marshall,

Potlotek First Nation

“The Mi'kmaw have been stewards of these lands for thousands of years, yet we have been shut out of participating in and benefitting from the development of natural resources. This approach isn't just about economics; it's about building genuine partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding, supporting a future of reconciliation.”

Chief Cory Julian,

Paqtnkek First Nation

“Black & Veatch has been delivering large-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facilities globally for 80 years, using innovative designs and advanced technology. EverWind’s Point Tupper facility, with the completion of its front-end engineering design (FEED), is one of the most advanced hydrogen and ammonia projects in North America and globally."

“Our team remains committed to working with EverWind and its equipment providers to deliver Canada’s first large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production safely, on-time and on-budget.”

Laszlo von Lazar,

President of Black & Veatch

“ILF is pleased to partner with EverWind on its transformational green ammonia project. We are proud to continue to advance leading engineering and support EverWind’s compliance to strict green fuels production criteria including EU RED II definition of Renewable Fuels from a Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO). We are excited to ensure EverWind continues to set new standards in sustainable energy.”

Klaus Lässer,

CEO of ILF Consulting Engineers

"Casale is proud to announce the continuation of our longstanding, successful partnership with Black & Veatch. For the past 35 years, our collaboration has led to numerous achievements, and we are excited to embark on the next chapter by implementing our cutting-edge, flexible, and dynamic “FlexAMMONIA” technology. This venture will power EverWind's initiative for green ammonia production, marking a significant milestone in sustainable industry practices. Together, we are setting new standards for environmental stewardship and operational excellence."

Federico Zardi,

CEO of Casale S.A.

“EverWind’s completion of the FEED study is a significant step in the process of creating a large-scale facility for the type of infrastructure Atlantic Canada will need to support a low-carbon future. Green hydrogen has the potential to reduce GHG emissions in multiple sectors in Atlantic Canada and as a flexible energy carrier it can allow for deep decarbonization scenarios.”

Sven Scholtysik,

Director of Research, Net Zero Atlantic

“The Nova Scotia Construction Labour Relations Association (“NSCLRA”) is proud to be working with EverWind in support of the construction and maintenance of its green energy production facility. EverWind’s generational project will not only provide significant opportunities to Nova Scotia’s unionized contractors and construction tradespersons, by supporting the employment of apprentices, EverWind will help to develop Nova Scotia’s next generation of construction trades professionals.”

Robert Sheperd,

President, Nova Scotia Construction Labour Relations Association

“The Cape Breton Island Building and Construction Trades Council represents over 4000 trades professionals working with more than 100 unionized contractors. We fully support the development of a green hydrogen industry in Nova Scotia. EverWind’s project will create thousands of employment opportunities in construction and excellent long-term employment and business opportunities throughout the province through the facility’s ongoing production operations. This project will ensure more Nova Scotians are working closer to home and supporting the long-term sustainability of our province.”

Jack Wall,

President, Cape Breton Island Building & Construction Trades Council

“Green hydrogen production in Canada will be a key fuel source to reach domestic and global net-zero emissions goals. Dalhousie’s Clean Technologies Research Institute and associated Green Hydrogen Research Cluster is bringing together industry partners such as EverWind, researchers, NGOs, and Government to support the generation of green hydrogen for both export and local use. We support EverWind’s green hydrogen development and are looking forward to working together on renewable energy transition pathways.”

Mita Dasog and Michael Freund,

Co-Leads, Green Hydrogen Research Cluster, Dalhousie University

Recognition of the Mi'kmaw & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi'kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with the Mi'kmaq through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 18 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the Company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

EverWind is also concurrently developing a world scale green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind is currently preparing its environmental approval application and to date has collected 17 months of environmental data and is executing the largest wind measurement campaign in the Province. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is also supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Consulting, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, CIBC, and Citi.

