Heineken® shows the depth it will go to deliver the perfect pint with giant spirit level measuring bars across the world

Heineken® has cheekily taken its commitment to perfectly balanced taste to the next level – literally – by creating a specially designed ‘Beer Level’, ensuring their beers are served with the famous Heineken star sat exactly horizontal to the beer surface in every glass.

It comes as part of a wider global campaign that shows its consistent refreshment, thanks to the beer’s perfectly balanced taste and premium quality.

The campaign sees Heineken® Master Brewer Willem van Waesberghe exclusively reveal how to spot the perfectly poured pint.

Heineken® has worked with renowned UK chef Lee Tiernan of London’s ‘F.K.A. Black Axe Mangal’ to showcase how its five-star premium brewing credentials delivers the perfect platform to transition your day from work mode to evening mode.

AMSTERDAM, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 25 million serves of Heineken® across 192 countries every single day*, there is a true science to maintaining its perfectly balanced taste and refreshment. From 100% Natural Ingredients, Heineken®’s famous A-Yeast and Horizontal Fermentation Tanks – and now a ‘Beer Level’ - a ‘highly scientific’, Heineken® filled spirit level to ensure bars and tables across the globe are perfectly flat to guarantee the perfect pint presentation!

The playful ‘Beer Level’ comes as Heineken® today launches its global campaign and TVC ‘The First Ahhh!’. The campaign captures the iconic and refreshing ‘first sip’ feeling you get from a crisp, uniquely balanced Heineken® when finishing your day and starting your evening – no matter where you are in the world.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head, Heineken® Brand, says: “As a brand rooted in more than 150 years of brewing heritage, our perfectly balanced, refreshing taste has become known across the world as a great beer to have with friends. ‘The First Ahhh!’ embodies that feeling at the end of the day when you can grab a beer with a group of friends. We also want to bring some fun to our credentials by creating this Giant Spirit (or Beer) Level, highlighting our dedication to the craft in true Heineken® wit and style. We’re excited to bottle up that unique ‘First Ahhh!’ feeling and share it with the world.”

Heineken® has delivered its consistent taste and perfectly balanced taste to the world with its unique recipe for more than 150 years. Ever wondered what makes the perfect serve? Heineken® Master Brewer Willem van Waesberghe recommends looking out for the following six signs:

The glass should be held at the base – this keeps the beer as cool and crisp as possible.

The tap should be opened in one firm motion – your server needs to be confident – if opened slowly, they risk squeezing the line, resulting in excess foam falling into the glass before the tap is fully opened.

The glass should be tilted precisely at a 45-degree angle with the beer pouring down the inside of the glass – this creates that mesmerising whirlpool effect that whips up the foam underneath. Remember – the nozzle should never touch the beer, as this breaks the surface tension which impacts the crisp, refreshing taste.

The head of foam should be solid and perfectly balanced on the arms of the iconic Red Star, all the way to the rim of the glass – in scientific terms, the perfect pint should consist of 95% beer, 5% foam, as this best brings out the beer’s aroma, whilst preventing oxidation and your beer going flat.

Your server should start skimming the moment the beer overflows, using a wet skimmer at a 45-degree angle – this removes excess foam and creates an unbroken seal. Skimming removes large bubbles on top of the foam that protects it from oxygen and maintains the head for longer.

Wherever you enjoy a Heineken®, the ‘first sip’ feeling is best enjoyed in a glass – no matter where you are in the world, pour your Heineken® from the bottle and into a lager glass to unlock the full flavour experience.



Willem van Waesberghe, Master Brewer at Heineken® says: “It’s easy to take for granted the refreshment and uniquely balanced taste a Heineken® always provides – whether Original, Silver or 0.0 – as it is so consistent wherever in the world you enjoy it. However, there is a true science behind the sip, driven by our Five-Star Brewing Principles, including Heineken®’s famous A-yeast, quality Pure Malt, 100% natural ingredients, a horizontal brewing method and our verified Star Brewers, a title that takes 10 years to attain - that provide you with the ‘First Ahhh!’ feeling.”

Heineken® has worked with renowned UK chef Lee Tiernan of London’s ‘F.K.A. Black Axe Mangal’, an expert when it comes to balancing taste and flavour, to showcase how its five-star premium brewing credentials make Heineken® a consistent ''go-to'' for diners to enjoy as the first drink of the night.

Lee Tiernan, Chef and Restauranteur says: “From the moment people walk into FKABAM, they want an experience that not only starts the night, but also something they’ll remember for the rest of their evening. The end goal of a beer and food pairing is that when combined, you end up with a more balanced flavour than each would be alone. That’s why Heineken® is the perfect accompaniment for most dishes – its moderate body, light, fruity taste with a lingering fruit and balanced bitterness finish complements a huge range of flavours. My favourite ingredients to enjoy with a Heineken® include fatty lamb shanks, spicy sausages and the umami flavours of fermented shrimp.”

To learn about the Heineken®’s five core brewing principles and heritage, visit the home of Heineken® in Amsterdam at the Heineken® Experience.

Editorial information:

Please find the high-resolution campaign images here

For more information, please contact: HNKBrand@Edelman.com

*Source: https://www.heineken.com/global/en/our-story

About HEINEKEN:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e98927-4318-4289-9368-eff052d9911f