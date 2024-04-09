Automotive Acoustic Material Market Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 6.4% and is expected to reach $6.6 Billion by 2031

Automotive Acoustic Material Market

By material type, the others segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising penetration of luxury vehicles, increasing demand for enhanced comfort & safety features in vehicles, and strict government regulations that augment economic assistance and vehicle noise drive the growth of the 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The global automotive acoustic material market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle’s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive acoustic material market based on vehicle type, material type, application, component, and region The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The leading players operating in the automotive acoustic material market are 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro, Freudenberg Group, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, Huntsman, Lyondellbasell, Sika, Sumitomo Riko, and Toray Industries.

Based on material type, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The fiberglass and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segments are also analyzed throughout the report.

Europe is projected to see exceptional growth throughout the anticipated period. Owing to the burgeoning automotive sector, rising sales of premium, luxury, and sports cars, and presence of essential firms in the European countries due to the increased adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies is expected to enhance the overall market space in the future. For instance, in September 2021, BASF presented a new flame-retardant Ultramid grade (PA66) that expands the portfolio of color-stable, tailor-made engineering plastics for use in electric cars for the first time at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where engine and transmission mounts are presented, which lead to savings in production but also contribute to optimized acoustic experiences.

Based on component, the door segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the engine cover segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in arch liner, head and bonnet liner, dash, trunk trim, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue. Furthermore, Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include LAMEA and North America.

Based on application, the interior cabin acoustic segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The underbody and engine bay acoustic segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Also, the exterior acoustic and trunk panel acoustic segments are discussed in the report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the underbody and engine bay acoustic segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By component, the engine cover segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

