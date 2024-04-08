Senate Bill 799 Printer's Number 1511

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

799

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN AND J. WARD, JUNE 19, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway

maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for

municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway

maintenance and construction, further providing for

imposition of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9301(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 9301. Supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance.



(b) County allocation supplement.--Commencing July 1, 2014,

the amount of $5,000,000 is appropriated out of the Motor

License Fund to counties annually. The following shall apply:

(1) The distribution shall be in the ratio of:

(i) the square footage of deck area of a county's

county-owned bridges; to

(ii) the total square footage of deck area of

