Senate Bill 799 Printer's Number 1511
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
799
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN AND J. WARD, JUNE 19, 2023
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway
maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for
municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway
maintenance and construction, further providing for
imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9301(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 9301. Supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance.
* * *
(b) County allocation supplement.--Commencing July 1, 2014,
the amount of $5,000,000 is appropriated out of the Motor
License Fund to counties annually. The following shall apply:
(1) The distribution shall be in the ratio of:
(i) the square footage of deck area of a county's
county-owned bridges; to
(ii) the total square footage of deck area of
