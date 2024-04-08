Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1512
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - (d) (C) Training.--The commission shall create and provide
comprehensive training to inform all users who are not victims
about the existence of the tracking system, the requirements of
the program and the requirements to use the tracking system. The
commission and PCAR shall post on their publicly accessible
Internet websites tutorials on how to use the system for
victims. The commission shall provide health care facilities and
PCAR with resources for victims on the system.
(e) Prior rape kits collected.--In coordination with the
Pennsylvania State Police, the department and PCAR, the
commission shall develop a plan and begin implementing the plan
to onboard into the system all rape kits collected before the
effective date of this subsection that have not had the testing
or analysis of the rape kit completed. The commission shall
notify the victim prior to onboarding into the system the
victim's rape kit and provide the victim with the relevant
information to track the rape kit in the system.
(f) (D) Data.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
the commission shall provide aggregate data related to the
system and may not provide data that would otherwise compromise
the safety of the victim or a successful prosecution when data
is requested under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),
known as the Right-to-Know Law, or any other relevant statute.
(E) PARTICIPATION.--ALL ENTITIES THAT HANDLE AND PROCESS
RAPE KITS, INCLUDING HEALTH CARE FACILITIES, THE PENNSYLVANIA
STATE POLICE, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND LABORATORIES,
SHALL PARTICIPATE IN THE SYSTEM.
Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)
of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a
subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs
