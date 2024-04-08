Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1512

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - (d) (C) Training.--The commission shall create and provide

comprehensive training to inform all users who are not victims

about the existence of the tracking system, the requirements of

the program and the requirements to use the tracking system. The

commission and PCAR shall post on their publicly accessible

Internet websites tutorials on how to use the system for

victims. The commission shall provide health care facilities and

PCAR with resources for victims on the system.

(e) Prior rape kits collected.--In coordination with the

Pennsylvania State Police, the department and PCAR, the

commission shall develop a plan and begin implementing the plan

to onboard into the system all rape kits collected before the

effective date of this subsection that have not had the testing

or analysis of the rape kit completed. The commission shall

notify the victim prior to onboarding into the system the

victim's rape kit and provide the victim with the relevant

information to track the rape kit in the system.

(f) (D) Data.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

the commission shall provide aggregate data related to the

system and may not provide data that would otherwise compromise

the safety of the victim or a successful prosecution when data

is requested under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),

known as the Right-to-Know Law, or any other relevant statute.

(E) PARTICIPATION.--ALL ENTITIES THAT HANDLE AND PROCESS

RAPE KITS, INCLUDING HEALTH CARE FACILITIES, THE PENNSYLVANIA

STATE POLICE, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND LABORATORIES,

SHALL PARTICIPATE IN THE SYSTEM.

Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)

of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a

subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs

20240SB0920PN1512 - 5 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30