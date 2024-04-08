Senate Bill 1127 Printer's Number 1513
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1459
PRINTER'S NO. 1513
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1127
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN,
PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, BROOKS, AUMENT AND J. WARD,
MARCH 27, 2024
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, APRIL 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions
relating to criminal proceedings, further providing for
arraignment. PROVIDING FOR CITIZENSHIP STATUS OF CRIMINAL
DEFENDANTS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8703 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 8703. Arraignment.
* * *
(a.1) Arraignment of illegal migrants.--Notwithstanding any
other provision of law or court rule, after the arraignment of a
defendant who is an illegal migrant, the Attorney General or a
district attorney shall notify United States Immigration and
Customs Enforcement that the illegal migrant has been arrested
and arraigned for a violation of the laws of this Commonwealth.
As used in this subsection, the term "illegal migrant" means an
individual who is present in the United States in violation of 8
