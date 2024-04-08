Submit Release
Senate Bill 1127 Printer's Number 1513

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1459

PRINTER'S NO. 1513

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1127

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN,

PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, BROOKS, AUMENT AND J. WARD,

MARCH 27, 2024

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, APRIL 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions

relating to criminal proceedings, further providing for

arraignment. PROVIDING FOR CITIZENSHIP STATUS OF CRIMINAL

DEFENDANTS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8703 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 8703. Arraignment.

* * *

(a.1) Arraignment of illegal migrants.--Notwithstanding any

other provision of law or court rule, after the arraignment of a

defendant who is an illegal migrant, the Attorney General or a

district attorney shall notify United States Immigration and

Customs Enforcement that the illegal migrant has been arrested

and arraigned for a violation of the laws of this Commonwealth.

As used in this subsection, the term "illegal migrant" means an

individual who is present in the United States in violation of 8

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

