Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1514

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - sequestration project to isolate any existing or future

production from the mineral, including of the coal, or oil and

gas estate, from the carbon dioxide plume and shall indicate

whether the storage facility contains commercially valuable

mineral, including the coal, or oil and gas estates, and, if it

does, a permit may be issued only if the department is satisfied

that the interests of the mineral, including coal, or oil and

gas estate, will not be adversely affected and have been

addressed in an agreement entered into by the storage operator

and the subsurface property interest owners.

Section 7. Ownership of material injected into storage

facilities and liability for holding interests

related to a storage facility or giving consent to

allow carbon sequestration activities.

(a) General rule.--All carbon dioxide, and other substances

injected incidental to the injection of carbon dioxide, injected

into a storage facility for the purpose of carbon sequestration

shall be presumed to be owned by the storage operator of the

material and all rights, benefits, burdens and liabilities of

the ownership shall belong to the storage operator. This

presumption may be rebutted by an individual claiming contrary

ownership by a preponderance of the evidence in an action to

establish ownership.

(b) Liability.--No owner of pore space, other individual

holding any right to control pore space or other surface

property interest owner or subsurface property interest owner,

shall be liable for the effects of injecting carbon dioxide for

carbon sequestration activities, or for the effects of injecting

other substances for the purpose of carbon sequestration which

substances are injected incidental to the injection of carbon

