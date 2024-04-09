Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Pays a Visit to People in Need

On April 3, H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing paid a visit to people in need at PPR Batu Muda apartment, Kuala Lumpur and contributed essential items in the spirit of Ramadan. Also present were Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Yayasan Ikram Malaysia, Tuan Haji Ainullotfi Abdul Latif; Chairman of PPR Batu Muda Residents Association, Redzuan Hanafi, and nearly a hundred local residents.