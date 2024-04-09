GigaDevice Showcases Cutting-Edge Industry Solutions at Embedded World 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash Memory, 32-bit Microcontrollers (MCUs), Sensors, and Power Management technologies, is poised to showcase its comprehensive product lineup at the Embedded World 2024 event held in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9th to 11th. GigaDevice will demonstrate the adaptability and resilience of its solutions, which form the foundation of a wide array of applications ranging from edge computing and industrial to automotive systems and the rapidly expanding IoT landscape.



Please visit us at Booth 129 in Hall 5, where you can witness interactive demonstrations that showcase GigaDevice’s dedication to innovation and its capacity to tackle challenges.

Elevate Your Industrial Performance:

Secure Over-The-Air (OTA) Device Firmware Update (DFU) demonstration featuring the newly announced GD32F527: The GD32F527 series high-performance MCUs are based on Arm® Cortex® -M33 core, boasting a maximum operating frequency of 200MHz. They offer a comprehensive software and hardware security solution to meet the industrial markets’ demand for high reliability and security applications.

Unleash the Potential with Edge Computing

With the built-in advanced DSP and FPU as well as clock frequencies of up to 600MHz, the high-performance GD32H7 series MCU is exceptionally positioned to meet the processing demands for edge computing applications. The AI voice recognition demonstration highlights a solution for real-time detection of speech keywords using Sensory speech recognition algorithm.



Furthermore, other on-site demonstrations also showcase GD32H7’s compatibility with industry standard real-time operating systems (RTOS) such as Azure and AWS, as well as graphical interfaces (GUI) such as emWin, LVGL, and QT.

Drive into the Future with Automotive Electronics

Flowing turn signal demonstration based on the Automotive-Grade GD32A503: The flowing turn signal controlling method differs from the traditional switch-based logic. It utilizes GD32A503’s more complex timing logic to facilitate accurate timing and brightness control.



BLDC motor control demonstration showcases GD32A503’s dedicated PWM timer for efficient motor control functionalities.



We are also proud to showcase the integration of our Automotive-Grade SPI NOR Flash GD25 Series into evaluation modules developed in collaboration with leading System-on-Chip (SoC) partners, encompassing cutting-edge technologies including high-performance corner and long-range mmWave radar systems, and dynamic ground projector solutions.

Seamless IOT Connectivity

Smart door lock, smart home HMI, and e-cigarette reference designs based on the GD-xD-W515-Eval board. This xD (Multi-Dimension) series evaluation platform leverages multiple GigaDevice’s products, such as the GD32W515 MCU, the GD25Q128E NOR Flash, the GD308BC2416 BMIC, the GD30LD1002 LDO, and the GSL6157 fingerprint sensor, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all with one comprehensive kit.



A Matter solution based on the GD32VW553 will be displayed. The GD32VW553 series MCU supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.2 wireless connectivity. With its excellent edge processing and connectivity features, the GD32VW553 can be applied to various wireless application scenarios, including smart home appliances, smart home systems, industrial Internet, and communication gateways. This series of MCUs is also well suited for scenarios with budget constraints, making it an ideal choice for office equipment, payment terminals, and various IoT products.

Boost Your Business with our Complete Ecosystem

GigaDevice has crafted a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate rapid customer adoption. We are thrilled to highlight our GD32 collaborative efforts with industry partners, such as QT, Embedded Wizard, and Sensory. In addition, we have partnered with Synaptic Laboratories to facilitate support for their xSPI Multiple Bus Memory Controller IP, leveraging an Octal NOR Flash device mounted on an HS CRUVI memory board, tailored for a leading FPGA vendor.

Come and visit GigaDevice at Hall 5-129 in person, and join our conference presentations:

Apr.10, 12:00pm-12:30pm, GigaDevice High-Performance MCU Applications with the GD32F527 Family

Apr.10, 3:30pm-4:00pm, Powering Innovation: Ultra Leading-Edge SoCs/FPGAs Demand 1.2VIO NOR Flash Memory

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and power as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification. Constantly looking to expand the technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed multiple strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.



