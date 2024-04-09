Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Is Slated To Increase At A CAGR Of 11.3% To Reach A Valuation Of $9.2 Billion - 2031

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial satellite imaging market based on application, end user, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in utilization of satellite imagery in government and defense sectors drive the growth of the global 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The global commercial satellite imaging market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1751

Satellite imaging offers geospatial products and services for most government agencies and defense authorities for security-related applications. With high image quality and precision, satellite imaging is a proven source of information for any government or defense authorities, which helps in maximizing security programs. In addition, the information extracted from satellite images helps the local governments to better assess real-life situations. This, in turn, contributes toward developing live-saving and property-protection programs and enhance the future economic stability of their respective communities.

Advantages such as precise mapping for mission planning, search, and rescue operations and rise in utilization of satellite imagery in government and defense sectors drive the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies such as electric propulsion technology, high-resolution cameras, advanced remote sensing technology, and others supplements the market. On the other hand, increase in usage of satellite data for development of smart cities and connected vehicles along with rise in implementation in commercial applications present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players analyzed in the commercial satellite imaging market include BlackSky, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Airbus S.A.S., SpaceKnow Inc., and Telespazio France.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market/purchase-options

Satellite images are used for urban management or planning and for smart city development. . Urban planners use satellite imagery datasets containing useful information regarding annotated objects data to understand settlement trends and ensure efficient infrastructure management. In addition, rise in use of remote sensing technology for zoning and city infrastructure modeling has helped in meeting increasing demands from city-based populations toward better management of sustainable urban development. In addition, growth in urban agglomeration and monitoring urbanization of adjoining areas to enable smart city planning and implementation is propelling satellite imagery adoption.

Based on end user, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global commercial satellite imaging market share. However, the civil engineering and archaeology segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1751

Satellites usually provide images with a resolution of 50 cm. However, efforts are being made by the leading players in the market to decrease the image resolution limit to 30 cm in the coming years. On the other hand, digital aerial cameras can capture images with a resolution of up to 25 mm (2.5 cm). Vexcel Corp. provides aerial photography with 6.50 cm resolution, and GeoEye-1 provides panchromatic imagery of 0.41 m resolution. Thus, advanced features offered by aerial imaging when compared to satellite imaging majorly restrains the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

Based on application, the geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the defense & intelligence segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the government segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

By region, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2021.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Aerial Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/12/09/2348758/0/en/Aerial-Imaging-Market-to-Garner-8-51-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market-to-reach-8-69-billion-globally-by-2030-at-14-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301474824.html

Non-Lethal Weapons Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/06/03/2241520/0/en/Non-Lethal-Weapons-Market-to-Garner-12-49-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html

Autonomous Aircraft Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/05/2492994/0/en/Autonomous-Aircraft-Market-to-Garner-37-06-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

