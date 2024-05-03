InterContinental Phuket Leads Sustainable Change as The First Hotel in Phuket to Implement Oklin Food Waste Composter
Investing 1.3 Million THB, InterContinental Phuket Revolutionizes Waste Management, Turning Food Waste into Fertilizer
Addressing the environmental challenges facing Phuket is not just a responsibility but a mission for us at InterContinental Phuket Resort.”KAMALA BEACH, PHUKET, THAILAND, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move to address Phuket's mounting garbage concerns, InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly announces the implementation of an innovative Oklin Food Waste Composter, in partnership with Oklin Thailand, making it the first hotel on the island to adopt this sustainable technology. With a commitment to leading by example in environmental stewardship, InterContinental Phuket Resort aims to set a new standard for waste management in the region.
— Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager
"Addressing the environmental challenges facing Phuket is not just a responsibility but a mission for us at InterContinental Phuket Resort. By introducing the Oklin Food Waste Composter, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and leading the way in sustainable waste management," declared Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. "Our big picture is to inspire all hotels and companies in Phuket to follow us, creating a ripple effect of sustainable initiatives that will benefit Phuket Island as a whole."
As part of our commitment to sustainability, InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly partners with Oklin, a leading brand in waste management solutions. Ms. Nutthakarn Klovuthi Anun, Director of Oklin Thailand, expresses her pride in this collaboration, stating, "We are honored to partner with InterContinental Phuket Resort in their pioneering efforts to combat food waste and promote sustainability. Oklin envisions a future for Thailand where innovative solutions, like the Oklin Food Waste Composter, become integral to waste management across various industries."
Over 64% of Thailand's landfills are comprised of food waste, a statistic that InterContinental Phuket Resort aims to change. The disposal of food waste in landfills produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The introduction of the Oklin Food Waste Composter, the first of its kind in Phuket, presents a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, effectively reducing the resort's carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier environment. As Phuket, a premier tourist destination, grapples with waste management challenges due to insufficient disposal capacity, InterContinental Phuket Resort acknowledges the urgency of innovative solutions and proudly leads the way by investing in the Oklin Food Waste Composter.
With a history of spearheading sustainable initiatives, InterContinental Phuket Resort has been at the forefront of environmentally conscious efforts. From sponsoring the sea garbage-collecting catamaran, License To Clean 001, to supporting local communities through projects like Proud Kamala, which involves cleaning Kamala Beach throughout the year, the resort consistently demonstrates dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Phuket. Now, with the introduction of the Oklin Food Waste Composter, InterContinental Phuket Resort takes another significant step towards a greener future.
The Oklin Food Waste Composter, with the capability to transform food waste into nutrient-rich compost within 24 hours, plays a pivotal role in reducing the hotel's food waste by 80-90%, actively contributing to the broader initiative of minimizing environmental impact. Processing 125 kg of waste per day, the machine generates 10-20% fertilizer. Approximately 12 kg of fertilizer is produced daily or 360 kg per month and to be distributed to various entities, ensuring a comprehensive impact on the local community. The distribution breakdown includes 28% to the Local Aor Bor Tor, 14% to Local Kamala School, 22% to InterContinental Phuket Gardens, and 35% to InterContinental Phuket Farms. Additionally, InterContinental Phuket Resort is dedicated to buying back quality produce from local farmers who use our organic fertilizer that produced from our food waste. We then use these fresh, organic vegetables in our dishes, completing the full-circle solution and showcasing our strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
InterContinental Phuket Resort's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the Oklin Food Waste Composter. The resort has been a pioneer in various eco-friendly initiatives, securing LEED certification as the first hotel in Kamala Beach with a sustainable building, supporting green energy with an EV charger station in Kamala, and eliminating single-use plastics within the hotel.
In this bold move by partner with Oklin Thailand for the first Oklin Food Waste Composter in Phuket, InterContinental Phuket Resort reaffirms its commitment to sustainable practices, paving the way for other businesses in Phuket to follow suit. This collective effort contributes to a greener, more environmentally conscious future for the island.
For more information on hotel’s sustainability, please visit https://phuket.intercontinental.com/sustainability
InterContinental Phuket Resort