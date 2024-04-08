Gov’t declares public holiday on Election Day

The Government had declared Wednesday 17th of April 2024 as a Public Holiday for the conduct of National, Provincial and Honiara City Council elections.

The caretaker Minister of Home Affairs, Christopher Laore made the declaration published in an Extra Ordinary Gazette on Monday 8th April.

“Under section 2 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 151), the public is informed that the polling day for the general election, the Provincial Assemblies election and the Honiara City Council election on 17 April 2024 is a public holiday,” the Gazette stated.

