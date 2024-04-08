Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,672 in the last 365 days.

Gov’t declares public holiday on Election Day

Gov’t declares public holiday on Election Day

The Government had declared Wednesday 17th of April 2024 as a Public Holiday for the conduct of National, Provincial and Honiara City Council elections.

The caretaker Minister of Home Affairs, Christopher Laore made the declaration published in an Extra Ordinary Gazette on Monday 8th April.

“Under section 2 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 151), the public is informed that the polling day for the general election, the Provincial Assemblies election and the Honiara City Council election on 17 April 2024 is a public holiday,” the Gazette stated.

ENDS///

You just read:

Gov’t declares public holiday on Election Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more