Water Restoration Notice: Solomon Water, SIWA

WATER RESTORATION NOTICE:  Kongulai

Kongulai water source and supply was turned back on at 5:00 PM yesterday, Monday 8 April.

Please note it will take up to 48 hours for our water supply systems at Tasahe, Titinge, Skyline, West Kola Ridge and East Kola Ridge to fully recover after the restoration.

This means customers will continue to experience low water pressure or no water for up to 2 days.

If you still experience no water or low water pressure after 48 hours, please phone 44700 or send us a message with your water meter account and phone contact details on Messenger.

 

WATER RESTORATION NOTICE:  Kombito

Kombito water source and supply was turned back on at 7:20 PM yesterday, Monday 8 April.

Please note it will take up to 24 hours for our water supply systems at Borderline, Kombito and Panatina to fully recover after restoration.

This means customers will continue to experience low water pressure or no water for up to 1 day.

If you still experience no water or low water pressure after 24 hours, please phone 44700 or send us a message with your water meter account and phone contact details on Messenger.

 

We thank you for your patience during the service interruption and we appreciate your understanding.

Thank you for your continued support.

 

For more information, please contact Customer Care:
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb  
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

