Two more Permanent Secretaries sworn-in

Two more Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in by the Acting Governor General, Sir Albert Palmer at Government today following their appointments by the Public Service Commission.

The ceremony formalized their appointments with the duo pronouncing their Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to His Majesty’s Government.

Alwyn Danitofea is the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), replacing former Permanent Secretary Moses Virivolomo whose contract ended last year, while Susan Sulu was reappointed as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC).

Mr Danitofea hails from the Fo’ondo Village, North Malaita, Malaita Province. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Information technology and Public Management, from the University of the South Pacific in 2007.

He later graduated with a Master’s Degree in Geographic Information Science from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand in 2015. Has been a Public servant since 2008. The last position held was the Director of Communication Division, Ministry of Communication and Aviation.

Ms. Sulu hails from Ngella in the Central Islands Province. She served in the Public Service for a number of years, particularly, with the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination prior to her first appoint as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry in 2019.

Ms. Sulu holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Change Management from the University of Sunshine Coast, Australia. She has also completed leadership training at Curtin University, and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Diplomacy and International Affairs from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji. She has also completed a leadership training at Curtin University.

Sir Albert congratulated the Permanent Secretaries on their appointments and wish them well during their service to the Government and country.

ENDS///