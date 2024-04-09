Ms Sulu reappointed, sworn-in today

Ms. Susan Sulu has retained her former position as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC).

She was sworn in at the Government House this morning, alongside Mr. Alwyn Danitofea, who is the newly appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, replacing outgoing Permanent Secretary Moses Virivolomo whose contract ended last year.

The Permanent Secretaries took their Oaths of Office and Oaths of Allegiance before the Acting Governor General, Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer in the presence of the Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Nego Sisiolo and government officials.

They pledged to serve and perform their duties to the best of their abilities in the respective Ministries they serve.

Ms Sulu has been a permanent secretary for MNPDC since 2019. In this role since then, Ms. Sulu has played a pivotal role in overseeing the implementation of the Solomon Islands National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016-2035.

In addition to strategic oversight, Ms. Sulu has also leads the MNPDC in undertaking key Ministry mandates including the formulation and implementation oversight of SIG Development/Capital Budget, including Human Resource Development Planning, Infrastructure Planning, and Population Planning.

Ms. Sulu holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Change Management from the University of Sunshine Coast, Australia. She has also completed leadership training at Curtin University, and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Diplomacy and International Affairs from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji.

She has over 15 years of experience in strategic development planning, project management, aid coordination and monitoring and evaluation. From 2017 to 2019, she worked as a Climate Change Finance and Planning Officer at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Fiji. Prior to that, she also served as Director of the Aid Coordination Division in the SIG Ministry of Development Planning and Aid Coordination.

-MNPDC Press