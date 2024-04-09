Lane Closure on US 250, 18th Street Exit Ramp, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, April 8, 2024

Page Content

The northbound 18th Street exit ramp on US 250, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, through Monday, May 6, 2024, for bridge maintenance. This is a 24-hour lane closure until completion. There will be a 15.5-foot lane width restriction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​