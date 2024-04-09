- Docket Number:
- FDA-2015-D-1376
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
The objectives of this guidance are: (1) to increase the availability of safe and effective pediatric devices by providing a roadmap for leveraging relevant existing clinical data for use in demonstrating a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness in pre-market approval applications (PMAs) and de novo requests, as well as for use in supporting approvals of humanitarian device exemptions (HDEs)3; (2) to explain the circumstances in which it may be appropriate to leverage existing clinical data to support pediatric device indications and labeling; (3) to outline the approach FDA uses to determine whether extrapolation is appropriate, and, to what extent the data can be leveraged; and (4) to describe statistical methodology that can be used to leverage the data in a way that increases precision for pediatric inferences.
docket number: FDA-2015-D-1376.