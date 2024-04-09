Royalton Barracks // DUI & Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001515
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and Reckless Endangerment x2
ACCUSED: Siri L. Daulaire
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Lyme, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a vehicle traveling erratically on Route 14. The vehicle was located near the intersection of Route 14 and Route 107 in the town of Royalton and a traffic stop was conducted. During the investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment and Daulaire was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Daulaire was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing and later released. At the time of the incident, there were two children in the vehicle who were brought to the barracks while a family member could make arrangements to pick them up.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024 at 8:00am
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Included
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.