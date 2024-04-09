Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2001515


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato


STATION: Royalton Barracks             


CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Royalton, VT


VIOLATION: DUI and Reckless Endangerment x2


 


ACCUSED: Siri L. Daulaire


AGE: 42


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Lyme, CT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a vehicle traveling erratically on Route 14. The vehicle was located near the intersection of Route 14 and Route 107 in the town of Royalton and a traffic stop was conducted. During the investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment and Daulaire was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Daulaire was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing and later released. At the time of the incident, there were two children in the vehicle who were brought to the barracks while a family member could make arrangements to pick them up.


 


COURT ACTION: Yes                                                                                                   


COURT DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024 at 8:00am


COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court


MUG SHOT: Included


BAIL: N/A


LODGED: No


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



 

