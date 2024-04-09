Royalton Barracks // DUI & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2001515





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933









DATE/TIME: 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Royalton, VT





VIOLATION: DUI and Reckless Endangerment x2









ACCUSED: Siri L. Daulaire





AGE: 42





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Lyme, CT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 04/08/2024 at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a vehicle traveling erratically on Route 14. The vehicle was located near the intersection of Route 14 and Route 107 in the town of Royalton and a traffic stop was conducted. During the investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment and Daulaire was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Daulaire was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing and later released. At the time of the incident, there were two children in the vehicle who were brought to the barracks while a family member could make arrangements to pick them up.









COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024 at 8:00am





COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court





MUG SHOT: Included





BAIL: N/A





LODGED: No









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.







