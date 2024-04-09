Aaron LaCombe: New Song About Feeling Alright When You’re "Not Okay"

Aaron LaCombe and his Great Dane

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based Americana singer and songwriter Aaron LaCombe just unveiled his latest single "Not Okay", marking the debut track from his upcoming album "Asking a Lot". The song was co-written with acclaimed singer and songwriter Allie Colleen, who also lends her vocals to the heartfelt anthem about embracing the ups and downs of life. LaCombe says, “It’s about how we all have a bad day here and there, and you don't always have to have a reason.”

Reflecting on his work with Allie on the project, LaCombe explained, "It was a true collaboration in that I really don't think either of us did more than the other. It just kind of clicked."

LaCombe's inspiration for the song came from a morning walk in Nashville before his songwriting session with Colleen. He says, “I was determined to show up with some ideas. I thought, ‘Well, the first thing we need to know is if we're going to write a sad or a happy song. So that line about being "light or heavy hearted" was running through my head, and that sort of set the tone I suppose.”

LaCombe not only co-wrote "Not Okay" but also produced the song along with the other tracks on his upcoming album. Describing the project as eclectic, he explains, "All of the songs sound like they belong together, but it's definitely not playing by the rules of a modern country record."

"Asking a Lot" features tracks offering a unique perspective on life's complexities. From the spooky New Orleans vibe of "Heavier in the Dark", to the introspective reflection of "Connect the Dots", LaCombe's raw and authentic approach shines through. "The Girl I've Got at Home" is a track that uses few instruments and carries a very raw sound. Describing the album as "Perfectly Imperfect", LaCombe says, “I think this tune sums the project up pretty well. It’s got some rough edges."

With "Asking a Lot", Aaron LaCombe invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and introspection, embracing the beauty of life's complexities. As he puts it, "Writing can be a lonely, solitary process for me. You're basically putting your heart and soul out there, and asking people to relate."