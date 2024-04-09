Kids Fashion Week Network Continues to Support the Careers of youth Designers and Models of the DMV

Runway Host - Fox5 's Marissa Mitchell For Kids; By Kids Kids Fashion Week Network 2024 Runway Show

Walk Of Fame Runway Show 2024

We are dedicated to giving youth a platform to grow and to develop their phenomenal talents, and entrepreneurial skills,” — Auntea Marie, KFWN CEO/Co-Founder

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES , April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Kids Fashion Week Network (KFWN) is excited to announce their 6th annual runway show; featuring the DMV’s most multi-talented Fashion Designers, Runway Models, and Entrepreneurs all under the age of 17! Kids Fashion Week Network is a non-profit, (501c3) organization based in Washington DC that provides career-building opportunities for children between the ages of 6 and 16.

This year’s runway show entitled, “Walk of Fame” will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2pm Est, at the St. Francis Hall (1340 Quincy Street NE in Washington DC), and will be hosted by 3x Emmy award winning journalist, Marissa Mitchell from FOX5 DC. Thanks to our sponsor, 1015 Multimedia; ticket holders can expect another show-stopping runway experience featuring a cast of 41 enthusiastic, professional Kid models and four (4) creative youth Designers.

Over the last six years, Kids Fashion Week Network has produced high-quality professional productions for kid entrepreneurs across the USA; in Washington DC, San Diego, CA, and New Orleans, LA. KFWN strives to propel the careers of DMV’s multi-talented, young, creative professionals who are excelling in various creative arts industries such as; modeling, fashion design, dance, journalism, photography, and business.

“We are excited to bring another year of Fashion for Kids and by Kids, to our city!” says, Director of Events, Yahawnia Williams. “Kids Fashion Week Network is a great opportunity for children in our city to gain professional exposure, to network with like-minded kids from all over the world, and to do something positive that contributes to their futures.”

Tickets to the Kids Fashion Week Network’s “Walk of Fame” runway show are available on the company’s website. For more information about KFW Network please visit their website at KFWNetwork.com. Vendor, Media and Press opportunities are available.

All proceeds go to the Kids Fashion Week Network’s mission to offer youth an opportunity to operate as independent contractors in business. They provide social and emotional learning opportunities that promote exposure, growth, networking, and best business practices.

