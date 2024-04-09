Submit Release
Monthly Public Parking Passes at Kona Airport to Be Discontinued

Posted on Apr 8, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises air travelers that monthly parking passes for the general public will no longer be offered at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), effective June 1, 2024.

The move is in response to increased demand for daily parking and the limited availability of spaces at the airport facility. KOA currently has 1,706 parking stalls, which includes 300 to 400 spaces for airport employees. The discontinuation of monthly parking for non-airport employees will free up stalls for daily use by the wider community.

The additional funding that will be generated from daily parking when the monthly parking is eliminated will allow HDOT to improve Keāhole Airport by adding electronic signs with parking availability, setting up preregister reservation systems, and increasing the number of stalls in commercial and employee lots. These improvements will allow HDOT to meet parking demand efficiently.

KOA is the last of the state’s five major airports to discontinue monthly parking for non-airport employees. Airports serving Hilo, Kahului, Līhu‘e and Honolulu stopped selling monthly parking to the general public in 2017.

