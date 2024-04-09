Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,782 in the last 365 days.

Runway Repair Work at Honolulu Airport

Posted on Apr 8, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Taxiway C at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to conduct repair work starting at 3 p.m. today, April 8, through 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 10.

Taxiway C serves as the main thoroughfare from the airport’s south ramp, which is used mainly by cargo carriers, to Runway 8R. During the late-night closure of the taxiway, air traffic control has the option to utilize Runway 8L for departures to alleviate aircraft having taxi to Runway 8R.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of HNL is conducted.

###

You just read:

Runway Repair Work at Honolulu Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more