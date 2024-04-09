Runway Repair Work at Honolulu Airport

Main, News Posted on Apr 8, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Taxiway C at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to conduct repair work starting at 3 p.m. today, April 8, through 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 10.

Taxiway C serves as the main thoroughfare from the airport’s south ramp, which is used mainly by cargo carriers, to Runway 8R. During the late-night closure of the taxiway, air traffic control has the option to utilize Runway 8L for departures to alleviate aircraft having taxi to Runway 8R.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of HNL is conducted.

