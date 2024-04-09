Submit Release
RUTLAND BARRACKS / DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4002138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Schutt                         

STATION:  Rutland                   

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2024 @ 1609 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boynton Dr, Clarendon, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: T13 VSA 1042: Domestic Assault

                      T13 VSA 7559(a): Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED:  Joy M Bruno                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/06/24, at approximately 1609 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

 

Through investigation, Troopers determined Joy M Bruno of Clarendon, Vermont caused bodily injury to a household/family member. Bruno left the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Bruno was later by a Trooper on a traffic stop, and was taken into custody. Bruno was transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

 

After processing, Bruno was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was held for lack of $2500 bail.  Bruno is scheduled to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 9, 2024 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  April 9, 2024, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility  

 

BAIL: $2500

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Steven Schutt

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Dispatch: 802-773-9101

 

