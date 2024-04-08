MPD Makes Two Arrests in Northwest Robbery with Assistance of Real Time Crime Center

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce two arrests in a robbery offense.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 11:23 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast for the report of a robbery in progress. The victim reported he approached the suspects at the listed location. During their interaction, the suspects assaulted the victim, took property, and immediately fled the scene.

Investigators in MPD’s Real Time Crime Center quickly located surveillance camera footage that captured the offense. RTCC investigators gave information on the suspects’ description to responding officers. Both suspects were quickly located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 25-year-old Ricardo Rodgers of Southeast, D.C. and 22-year-old Isaiah Ingraham of no fixed address were charged with Robbery.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24051116