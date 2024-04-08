MPD Arrests Two Teens for Discharging a Firearm

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department Fourth District arrested two teens for an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 10:58 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to a call for a burglary and sounds of gunshots at the listed location. Officers encountered two teenage males one, with a shotgun. Officers were able to safely place both teens under arrest. Investigation at the scene revealed the shotgun had been fired.

No one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Two 14-year-old juvenile males both of Northwest, DC, were arrested. One was charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and the other with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. One of the 14-year-old juvenile males was also charged with a Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in the 6300 block of 5th Street, Northwest

CCN: 24039035 and 24030234