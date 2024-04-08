MPD Makes an Arrest in a Southeast Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced a man has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 6:10 pm., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

56-year-old Gregory Lewis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 24051997