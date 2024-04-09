Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,786 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests a Teen in a Southeast Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced a teen has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 8:56 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Southeast.  The suspect shot the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, turned himself in at the First District Police Station. He was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order and was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

 

CCN: 24051052

You just read:

MPD Arrests a Teen in a Southeast Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more