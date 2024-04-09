MPD Arrests a Teen in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced a teen has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 8:56 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspect shot the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, turned himself in at the First District Police Station. He was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order and was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24051052