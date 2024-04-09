Man Arrested for an Attempted Sexual Assault

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a victim inside of an apartment in the 3900 block of Davis Place, Northwest.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, the suspect and the victim were inside an apartment at the listed location. The suspect brandished handgun (later determined to be a replica handgun) and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the victim. When the victim refused, the suspect forced the victim to remain in the apartment. On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the victim was able to flee the apartment and call the police. Responding officers attempted to convince the suspect to voluntarily exit his residence but the suspect refused. Officials on the scene declared a barricade and requested additional resources. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the suspect agreed to open his door and he was placed under arrest.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, 38-year-old Charles Thompson Jr, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The replica handgun was recovered.

MPD would like to thank the Second District members who responded to the scene and the members of the Emergency Response Team for their tireless efforts to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution. MPD would also like to thank the community for their patience.

CCN: 24051972