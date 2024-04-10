The Little Sunshine Foundation’s Annual Casino Night Fundraiser is at the Glendora Woman’s Club on June 22, 2024, 5 PM
GLENDORA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Little Sunshine Foundation is a nonprofit run entirely by volunteers. The Foundation provides low-income youth with the resources they need to improve their quality of life through literacy and sports programs. They also train young adults to reinvest in their community. The Foundation believes that every child deserves a little sunshine in their life.
Youth Ambassadors and Celebrities at Little Sunshine Foundation’s “An Afternoon of Jazz” fundraiser, Sept. 22, 1019. Front row from left to right: Emma Garcia, Emma Perez, Evelyn Luang, Emma Hernandez. Back row from left to right: Jay Vobecky, Giovanni Pe
The Sunshine Royale Casino Night fundraiser takes place on June 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the Glendora Woman’s Club in Glendora.
“We need your help preparing today’s youth to be the leaders of tomorrow and create a positive spirit of community service,” said Bianca Vobecky, Director of the Foundation.
Last year, the Foundation provided 500 backpacks filled with school supplies, sports equipment, new or gently used books and reading tools to improve reading proficiency, and $3,000 in Advanced Placement (AP) grants for select high schools to help parents pay the $98 AP test fee.
Bianca explained that if a student wants to take five AP class qualifying tests, it will cost them nearly $500. In some cases, parents may have to choose between buying food for their family or paying for AP test fees. The grants help to reduce the financial burden and allow more students the opportunity to pursue higher education.
Fourteen-year-old Monique Vobecky started the Little Sunshine Foundation in 2018. She has a lifelong passion for academics and sports and created the Foundation because she believes “that every child deserves a little sunshine in their life.”
Monique is now a junior at Harvard University majoring in pre-med and plans to become a neurosurgeon. Thanks to Zoom and FaceTime Monique is still actively involved in the Foundation. “You don’t have to be rich or old to make a difference,” said Bianca, Monique’s mom and the Foundation’s director.
The Little Sunshine Foundation received the “Nonprofit of the Year” award in 2019 from the Glendora Chamber of Commerce. They continue to set an example for how local charities can improve their communities. Every year the Foundation’s programs provide financial assistance to approximately 2,000 students in Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire.
The fundraiser features casino-style excitement with favorites like blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, Texas Hold ’em, and live entertainment, a buffet dinner, and a dessert bar. For those that don’t play casino games, there’ll be Bingo where every number called is a chance to win a prize and support the Little Sunshine Foundation.
“This event is not just about the games; it’s a testament to the power of community and the impact we can make when we come together,” said Bianca.
“The Foundation is getting a lot of requests from schools and organizations that need our help. We do our due diligence and support the students who need our help. The Sunshine Royale event gives us the funds to continue our literacy, sports, and ambassador programs and take on these additional requests for support,” she continued.
Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit https://sunshineroyale.org to purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, or learn more about sponsorship.
About the Little Sunshine Foundation
The Little Sunshine Foundation is a non-profit California corporation run entirely by volunteers. The organization’s mission is to provide underprivileged youth in the community the necessary resources to improve their quality of life through literacy and sports programs while also providing an avenue to train young adults on how to give back to their community. Monique Vobecky started the foundation in 2018 when she was just 14 years old because she believes “that every child deserves a little sunshine.”
The Foundation has three main programs: Literacy, Sports, and Youth Empowerment
To learn more about the Little Sunshine Foundation, visit https://www.littlesunshine.org.
